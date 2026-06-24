Germany secured a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Wednesday, with substitute Deniz Undav scoring twice after coming on in the second half. The match too…

Germany secured a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Wednesday, with substitute Deniz Undav scoring twice after coming on in the second half. The match took place in Sinsheim at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena. The German comeback came after Ivory Coast had taken an early lead through a first-half strike. Undav, who plays his club football for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, proved the difference maker in a match that tested Germany's defensive resolve against a side ranked among Africa's strongest.

Germany Stage Comeback in Sinsheim

The home side found themselves behind when Ivory Coast struck in the opening 45 minutes. The Elephants, as the West African nation is nicknamed, demonstrated their attacking threat early on, troubling the German backline with pace and physicality. Germany, playing without several of their established starters, struggled to find rhythm in the first half. The visitors' goal sent the small crowd of around 12,000 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena into unexpected celebration.

Politics & Governance · Germany Edge Ivory Coast 2-1 as Undav Comes Off Bench to Score Twice

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann made strategic changes at half-time, introducing Undav from the bench. The move paid immediate dividends. Within minutes of the restart, the 27-year-old striker equalised with a composed finish after a through ball split the Ivorian defence. The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Germany's favour, and the home side began controlling possession in midfield. Undav's movement caused constant problems for the Ivorian back three, who appeared increasingly unable to cope with his runs behind their defensive line.

Undav Proves His Worth Again

The winning goal arrived midway through the second half. A corner kick caused confusion in the Ivorian penalty area, and Undav reacted fastest to bundle the ball over the line from close range. The goal was confirmed after a brief VAR check, sparking relief among the German players and coaching staff on the bench. Undav has now scored in each of his last three appearances for the national team, continuing his remarkable conversion rate since making his debut earlier this year.

His performances for Germany have attracted attention from several top European clubs ahead of the next transfer window. Undav joined Stuttgart from Brighton last summer and has scored 12 goals in 18 Bundesliga matches this season. The forward represented Turkey at youth level before switching his international allegiance to Germany, a decision that generated significant debate at the time of his debut. His effectiveness as an impact substitute raises questions about his potential inclusion in Germany's starting XI for upcoming competitive matches.

Ivory Coast's Performance Offers Positives

Despite the defeat, Ivory Coast will take encouragement from their first-half display. The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finalists showed they can compete with top-tier European nations on neutral ground. Their early goal came from quick transitional play, exposing gaps in the German defensive structure that their coach will need to address before competitive fixtures resume. The Elephants managed several promising counter-attacks throughout the match, suggesting their attacking philosophy under current management remains intact.

The Ivorian Football Federation has scheduled this match as part of their preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which the nation will co-host with Burkina Faso. Coach Emerse Fago has used recent friendlies to blood younger players and test tactical variations. Several players from Ligue 1 and the Belgian top flight featured in the starting lineup, reflecting the federation's strategy of building depth across European-based talent. The defeat in Germany provides useful data on where improvements are needed before the tournament kicks off in January.

Germany's Build-Up to Nations League Continues

The victory forms part of Germany's intensive schedule ahead of the UEFA Nations League finals in June. Germany face Portugal in the semi-final, with the winner likely to face either France or Croatia in the championship match. This win over Ivory Coast offered Nagelsmann valuable minutes for squad players and insight into which combinations work under match conditions. The German federation confirmed the match had been in planning since late last year as part of their strategy to face non-European opposition before the tournament.

Nagelsmann praised his squad's mentality after the match, particularly the response to falling behind. "We showed character," he told German broadcaster ZDF. "When you go down early, the reaction matters. We controlled the game after equalising and created clear chances." The coach indicated he was satisfied with Undav's contribution but stopped short of confirming whether the Stuttgart striker would start against Portugal. Germany have won their last four matches across all competitions, their best run since 2017.

What Comes Next for Both Teams

Germany return to action next month with two home fixtures against Portugal and the Netherlands as Nations League business resumes. The squad will reassemble in Munich, where coaches will assess any fitness concerns arising from Wednesday's match. Several players picked up minor knocks that medical staff are monitoring ahead of the higher-stakes encounters. Germany sit top of their Nations League group with maximum points from four matches.

Ivory Coast have one further friendly scheduled in Europe before the squad disperses back to their clubs. The Elephants' next assignment is a home match against an opponent yet to be confirmed. With the Africa Cup of Nations now eight months away, Fago will use the remaining international windows to finalise his squad and establish preferred tactical systems. The federation in Abidjan faces pressure to improve on their 2023 tournament showing, when they were eliminated by Nigeria in the last eight.

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Editorial Opinion The Elephants managed several promising counter-attacks throughout the match, suggesting their attacking philosophy under current management remains intact.The Ivorian Football Federation has scheduled this match as part of their preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which the nation will co-host with Burkina Faso. Several players from Ligue 1 and the Belgian top flight featured in the starting lineup, reflecting the federation's strategy of building depth across European-based talent. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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