Alex Iwobi and Nabil Akpan arrived at the Nigeria Super Eagles camp in Lisbon on Monday, joining head coach Eric Chelle's squad three days before their …

Alex Iwobi and Nabil Akpan arrived at the Nigeria Super Eagles camp in Lisbon on Monday, joining head coach Eric Chelle's squad three days before their scheduled friendly match against Portugal. The two midfielders completed their journey to the Portuguese capital, completing a 24-hour travel window that saw several players filter into the camp following the conclusion of domestic league commitments.

Players Complete Journey to Portuguese Capital

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the arrivals in an official statement posted on social media, showing the two players completing medical checks at the team hotel in Lisbon's business district. Iwobi, who featured prominently during the last international window, landed first on Sunday evening before Akpan arrived from France on Monday morning. Both players underwent the standard integration protocol upon arrival, including fitness assessments and tactical briefings with the coaching staff.

Technology & Innovation · Iwobi, Akpan Link Up with Super Eagles in Lisbon Ahead of Portugal Friendly

Chelle has been building the squad progressively since taking charge in January, with the Portugal friendly representing the team's final test before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resume in March. The squad gathered without the Fulham midfielder last week, giving the coaching staff an early opportunity to drill tactical patterns. Akpan, who plays his club football in France, joins the group having impressed scouts during recent Ligue 2 fixtures.

The Portugal Friendly: What Is at Stake

The match against Portugal is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, the same venue where Nigeria suffered a heavy defeat to Portugal in a 2018 World Cup warm-up fixture. This encounter marks the third meeting between the nations, with Portugal winning both previous encounters. The game serves as a valuable calibration exercise for Chelle's side, providing exposure to European opposition ahead of crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and South Sudan.

Portugal, ranked seventh in the world, arrives with a squad featuring several Premier League regulars. The clash offers Nigeria's developing squad a rare chance to measure themselves against elite competition outside the African continent. The Super Eagles currently sit second in their World Cup qualifying group, trailing leaders South Africa by two points with four matches remaining.

Super Eagles Squad Depth Gets Test

The arrival of Iwobi and Akpan gives Chelle options in the centre of the park, an area where the team has searched for consistency since the retirement of veteran John Mikel Obi. Iwobi brings over 60 caps of experience to the squad, including performances at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. His ability to operate in multiple attacking positions provides tactical flexibility that Chelle has publicly praised during recent training sessions.

Akpan represents one of several uncapped players in the current squad, part of a deliberate youth movement by the coaching staff. The 23-year-old caught attention during the last international window with his performances in training, though he did not feature in the matchday squad against Ghana. His inclusion against Portugal suggests the coaching staff may hand him minutes in a competitive environment for the first time.

Chelle Builds Toward World Cup Campaign

The French coach took over Nigeria's top job in January with a mandate to guide the team to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His appointment followed a disappointing AFCON campaign where Nigeria finished third in the tournament. The Portugal friendly forms part of an intensive preparation schedule that includes at least four more international matches before the qualifiers resume.

Chelle has spoken about the need to develop a clear tactical identity, favouring an attacking approach that maximises the pace available in the squad. The match against Portugal offers a genuine stress test for those principles against a team that reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. Nigeria's coaching staff has studied Portugal's recent matches, identifying potential weaknesses in the defensive structure that the Super Eagles can exploit.

Cultural and Tactical Integration

Beyond the immediate footballing considerations, the Lisbon camp serves a secondary purpose of team bonding in a neutral European environment. The Nigeria Football Federation has arranged cultural activities for the squad during their stay, including a planned visit to a local museum. The change of scenery from the usual Abuja base allows players to focus entirely on football without domestic distractions.

Training sessions have been held at a private facility outside central Lisbon, away from public view, allowing Chelle to work on specific patterns without exposing tactical intentions. Players reported good spirits upon arrival, with senior squad members organising informal meetings to welcome the newer faces. The squad size of 23 players represents a full complement, with no injuries reported following the weekend's domestic fixtures.

What Comes Next for the Super Eagles

After Thursday's match against Portugal, the Super Eagles will return to Nigeria before reassembling in March for the World Cup qualifiers. The Rwanda match on March 21 in Kigali represents the next competitive fixture, with the South Sudan home game scheduled for five days later. Chelle is expected to name an extended squad for those matches, potentially including players from the domestic league who have been unavailable for the Portugal trip.

Thursday's friendly kicks off at 8:45 PM local time, which translates to 7:45 PM in Nigeria. The match will be broadcast live on Nigerian television, giving fans their first opportunity to assess Chelle's project against world-class opposition. The performance in Lisbon will shape expectations significantly ahead of the World Cup qualifying run that resumes in spring.

See Also