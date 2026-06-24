Dr Iqbal Survé used South Africa's Youth Day commemoration to deliver a pointed message to young citizens: understanding history is not optional, it is …

Dr Iqbal Survé used South Africa's Youth Day commemoration to deliver a pointed message to young citizens: understanding history is not optional, it is essential for national survival. The appeal came during an event marking the anniversary of the Soweto Uprising, one of the most violent episodes in the country's apartheid-era struggle.

What Youth Day Commemorates

Youth Day in South Africa falls on June 16 each year. The date marks the Soweto Uprising of 1976, when police opened fire on students protesting the forced introduction of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in township schools. Hundreds of young people died. The protests quickly spread beyond Soweto to other parts of the country.

Economy & Business · Dr Iqbal Survé Tells South Africa's Youth: Study the Past or Repeat It

Hector Pieterson, a 12-year-old student, became one of the most recognisable victims. His photograph, taken as he was carried by a fellow student, became an emblem of the uprising and remains a powerful symbol of state violence against children. The exact death toll remains disputed, but estimates range from 176 to more than 700.

Schools across Gauteng province closed on that day in 1976. The protest was spontaneous in some areas but coordinated in others, with student representatives meeting beforehand to plan the response to the apartheid government's decree.

Dr Iqbal Survé's Direct Appeal

At the Good Hope Centre in Cape Town, Dr Iqbal Survé addressed an audience of young South Africans and community leaders. His message was direct: the freedoms won in 1994 through negotiation and sacrifice can be lost if today's youth do not understand how they were won and what they cost.

Survé did not focus his remarks on the apartheid era alone. He drew connections between the 1976 uprising and what he described as ongoing challenges facing young South Africans, including unemployment, inequality, and gaps in the education system that remain unresolved decades later.

Learning from history, he argued, means more than remembering dates and names. It means understanding the structures of oppression that existed and remaining alert to new forms of marginalisation that continue to affect young people in townships and rural areas.

The State of Youth in South Africa Today

South Africa has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. The government reported in early 2024 that unemployment among people aged 15 to 34 exceeded 60 percent. This figure includes those who have given up looking for work and are classified as not in education, employment, or training.

Young South Africans in townships like Soweto, Khayelitsha, and Katlehong still face educational infrastructure that falls short of urban standards. Schools in these areas frequently lack reliable internet access, laboratory equipment, and adequate teacher training. These conditions echo, in different form, the grievances that drove students into the streets in 1976.

Dr Survé's remarks resonated against this backdrop. He told attendees that young people who do not study the 1976 events and the broader liberation struggle risk being manipulated by those who seek to use division for political gain. He called for a form of historical literacy that empowers rather than merely informs.

How South Africa Marks the Day

Youth Day has been a public holiday in South Africa since 1995. The government uses the occasion to host events in different provinces each year, with officials delivering speeches and youth organisations holding their own activities.

In 2024, the national ceremony took place in Mpumalanga province. Provincial officials said the location was chosen to bring the commemoration closer to rural youth who face some of the deepest educational disadvantages in the country. Schools in the province participated in essay competitions and drama performances centred on the theme of youth agency in democratic South Africa.

Civil society organisations also held parallel events. The June 16 Foundation, established to preserve the memory of the uprising, hosted a memorial walk in Soweto that drew several thousand participants, including veterans of the 1976 protests now in their sixties and seventies.

Education and Historical Memory

The inclusion of the 1976 uprising in the national curriculum has been a matter of ongoing debate. Curriculum changes introduced after 1994 required schools to teach about the apartheid struggle, but implementation has been uneven. Schools in well-resourced urban areas generally cover the material in greater depth than those in townships and rural districts.

Dr Survé pointed to this disparity as a problem that undermines the very purpose of commemorating Youth Day. If young people in under-resourced schools cannot access quality history education, the lesson of 1976 remains incomplete, he said.

Some education advocates have called for the government to invest in digital archives and teacher training programmes specifically focused on the apartheid era. These proposals have not yet received firm funding commitments from the national education department.

What Comes Next

The debate over historical education is set to continue into the second half of the year. The Department of Basic Education has announced a review of the history curriculum that will include public consultations with teachers, parents, and civil society groups. The review is expected to conclude by March 2025.

Dr Survé and other commentators will be watching whether the review leads to concrete improvements in how South African schools teach the liberation struggle. For now, the annual commemoration of Youth Day remains the most visible moment for reflecting on the gap between the ideals of 1976 and the reality facing young South Africans today. The question Dr Survé posed to the audience in Cape Town lingers: will the next generation know enough about its own history to protect what was won?

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Editorial Opinion For now, the annual commemoration of Youth Day remains the most visible moment for reflecting on the gap between the ideals of 1976 and the reality facing young South Africans today. He told attendees that young people who do not study the 1976 events and the broader liberation struggle risk being manipulated by those who seek to use division for political gain. — panapress.org Editorial Team