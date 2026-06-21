Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate who mounted a strong third-place challenge in Nigeria's 2023 presidential race, has outlined a potential security …

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate who mounted a strong third-place challenge in Nigeria's 2023 presidential race, has outlined a potential security policy that breaks sharply from the federal government's current hardline stance. In an interview with Rufai Oseni on Arise TV, Obi said he would engage in negotiations with bandits provided they demonstrate a genuine willingness to lay down arms. The statement, released on Tuesday, arrives as speculation mounts that Obi will seek the presidency again in 2027.

What Obi Said on National Television

The former Anambra State governor appeared on Arise TV's morning programme, where host Rufai Oseni pressed him on his security platform. Obi did not retreat from his position. "If elected, I will negotiate with bandits who are genuinely seeking peace," he told viewers during the broadcast. The candidate drew a clear line between armed criminal groups operating for profit and those who might be open to surrendering weapons in exchange for amnesty or resettlement support. The interview took place at the network's studio in Lagos.

Politics & Governance · Peter Obi Confirms He'll Negotiate with Bandits Who Seek Peace — If Elected in 2027

Security Landscape Shapes the Debate

Banditry has devastated communities across Nigeria's North-West region, particularly in states such as Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi. Armed groups have kidnapped thousands for ransom, displaced entire villages, and targeted schools. Successive administrations have deployed military operations, yet violence persists. The government of former President Muhammadu Buhari officially banned bandit negotiations in 2022, a position that drew criticism from some security analysts who argued that blanket refusals to talk had failed to contain the crisis.

Facing Questions on Political Viability

Critics have questioned whether a negotiation framework could work in practice, noting that bandit networks are fragmented and that some commanders have broken previous peace deals. Supporters counter that the current approach has produced deadlock and that a selective dialogue process, with proper vetting and security guarantees, could reduce killings in affected communities. The debate has become a flashpoint in Nigeria's broader conversation about security policy heading into the next election cycle.

Obi's Evolving Political Position

Obi built his 2023 presidential campaign around economic reform and anti-corruption messaging, positioning himself as an alternative to the two dominant parties. He secured over six million votes, a result that reshaped Nigeria's political landscape and demonstrated significant youth and urban support. Since then, his movement has faced internal Labour Party disputes, and speculation has grown that he may seek the presidency under a different party structure for 2027. The Nigeria Democratic Congress has been mentioned in local media reports as a possible vehicle, though Obi has not formally announced a new party affiliation.

Reactions from Across the Political Spectrum

The statement drew immediate responses from political figures. Supporters praised Obi for confronting an issue that affects millions of Nigerians in rural communities. Opposition voices argued that publicly offering talks could undermine ongoing military operations and embolden criminal groups to demand concessions. Security commentators on local radio stations in Kaduna and Sokoto debated the practicalities of verification — how authorities would determine which groups qualify for talks and which continue attacking civilians.

What Comes Next

Obi has not formally filed candidacy paperwork for the 2027 election, and the timeline for party primaries remains months away. However, his comments on the Arise TV programme signal that security policy will feature prominently in whatever campaign he eventually runs. Observers note that Nigeria's electoral commission typically publishes candidate nomination guidelines twelve months before a general election, meaning concrete details on the process should emerge in mid-2026. How Obi navigates internal party disputes while sharpening his security message will determine whether his latest position strengthens or complicates his electoral prospects.

Rufai Oseni's full interview with Peter Obi is available on the Arise TV website. The programme's next broadcast is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 AM West African Time.

See Also