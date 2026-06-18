The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a directive requiring banks and financial technology companies to isolate operational risks within their respecti…

The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a directive requiring banks and financial technology companies to isolate operational risks within their respective entities, a move aimed at preventing contagion across the broader financial system. The regulatory framework, announced this week in Abuja, establishes clear boundaries between traditional banking operations and fintech ventures under the same corporate umbrella.

Regulatory Directive Establishes Hard Boundaries

The CBN's latest circular requires licensed banks and fintech operators sharing ownership or corporate ties to maintain distinct risk management structures. Under the new rules, each entity must demonstrate independent capital adequacy and separate liquidity buffers. The directive targets situations where financial group failures could cascade through interconnected businesses.

Economy & Business · CBN Orders Banks, Fintechs to Ring-Fence Risks — New Framework Targets Financial Stability

Regulatory officials indicated the framework addresses vulnerabilities exposed by previous disruptions in Nigeria's rapidly expanding fintech sector. The banking regulator has grown concerned as major financial groups diversified into digital lending, payment processing, and wealth management platforms.

Compliance Timeline and Requirements

Financial institutions must submit implementation plans within 90 days of the circular's issuance. The CBN has set a 12-month grace period for full compliance, after which non-adherent entities risk penalties ranging from fines to license review. Banks operating fintech subsidiaries must appoint dedicated risk officers for each distinct business line.

The framework mandates that shared services between affiliated entities be priced at arm's length, preventing cross-subsidisation of risky ventures using deposits from traditional banking operations. This provision directly addresses concerns about depositor funds flowing into speculative fintech investments.

Capital and Liquidity Separations

Each entity within a financial group must now meet its own regulatory capital requirements independently. The CBN will no longer permit capital to be counted twice across affiliated companies or used as collateral for inter-company transactions. Liquidity stress tests must be conducted separately for each licensed entity rather than on a consolidated group basis.

Risk-weighted assets calculations will exclude guarantees or implicit support arrangements between affiliated entities. This change forces financial groups to genuinely isolate their risk exposures rather than relying on perceived group backing to attract funding.

Industry Response and Implementation Challenges

Banking industry representatives acknowledged the necessity of the framework while noting significant operational restructuring will be required. Several large Nigerian financial groups currently operate fintech subsidiaries under shared management structures that will need substantial reorganisation.

Smaller fintech operators expressed concern about the compliance burden, with some questioning whether the requirements disproportionately affect newer market entrants compared to established banks with extensive compliance infrastructure already in place.

Financial Stability Objectives

The CBN cited the collapse of several fintech platforms in recent years as justification for the stricter regime. These failures damaged consumer confidence and, in some cases, created losses for customers who assumed their deposits enjoyed the same protection as traditional bank accounts. The new framework aims to eliminate such ambiguity.

International financial institutions have encouraged similar ring-fencing approaches globally as regulators grapple with the blurring lines between traditional banking and digital financial services. Nigeria's approach aligns with emerging best practices identified by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

Enforcement and Monitoring Mechanisms

The CBN will establish a dedicated supervisory unit to monitor compliance with the new risk isolation requirements. examiners will conduct regular on-site inspections of financial groups with significant fintech exposure. Entities must file quarterly reports demonstrating their risk management independence.

The regulatory framework includes provisions for early intervention if an entity's risk isolation measures begin deteriorating. The CBN can mandate corrective action plans before financial distress escalates to the point of requiring emergency resolution procedures.

What Comes Next

The first compliance submissions are due in the coming weeks. Industry observers will be watching to see how major financial groups structure their responses, particularly those with closely integrated banking and fintech operations. The CBN has indicated it will publish guidance notes clarifying ambiguous provisions before the submission deadline.

Market participants should watch for the CBN's supervisory examinations scheduled to begin after the 90-day implementation plan window closes. The outcomes of these reviews will signal how strictly the regulator intends to enforce the new requirements across Nigeria's financial sector.

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