A dramatic World Cup opener in Johannesburg ended with Mexico securing a victory over South Africa after a match marred by three red cards, setting a co…

A dramatic World Cup opener in Johannesburg ended with Mexico securing a victory over South Africa after a match marred by three red cards, setting a combative tone for the tournament.

Match Ends in Disciplinary Chaos

The fixture at Soccer City produced a stunning 3-2 win for Mexico, but the result was almost overshadowed by a remarkable disciplinary record. Referee Marco Rodriguez brandished three red cards throughout the 90 minutes, a figure that immediately sparked debate about the physicality of the contest. South Africa finished with nine men on the pitch, while Mexico also saw one player dismissed.

Environment & Nature · Mexico Beat South Africa in World Cup Opener — Three Red Cards Trigger Chaos

The hosts took an early lead through Bongani Khumalo, but Mexico rallied with goals from Javier Hernandez, Pablo Barrera, and Cuauhtemoc Blanco. South Africa's Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Red Cards Reshape the Contest

The first dismissal came in the 25th minute when South Africa defender Anele Ngcongca received his second yellow card. The Belgium-based right back had only just returned from injury and his early exit disrupted the Bafana Bafana defensive shape. Mexico capitalised immediately, with Hernandez equalising within three minutes of the sending off.

The second red card arrived in the 69th minute. Mexican midfielder Carlos Salcido was shown a straight red for a dangerous challenge on Teko Modise. The tackle left Modise requiring treatment and visibly rattled the South African midfield. By that stage, Mexico already led 2-1.

Final Dismissal and Closing Minutes

The third and final red card came in the 81st minute. South Africa substitute goalkeeper Rowen Fernandez was sent off for deliberate handball outside his penalty area. He had replaced first-choice stopper Itumeleng Khune after the starter suffered an injury in the warm-up. With no substitutions remaining, centre-back Aaron Mokoena took over in goal for the closing stages.

Mexico added their third goal through Blanco's penalty in the 78th minute, taking advantage of the numerical superiority. South Africa managed only one reply through Tshabalala's spot kick in the 89th minute.

Tournament Context and Opening Match Significance

The match carried added weight as South Africa's first World Cup game on home soil. Over 84,000 spectators filled Soccer City, a stadium built specifically for the tournament in the Soweto area of Johannesburg. The defeat represented a significant setback for coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, who had publicly targeted at least a semi-final berth.

Mexico entered the tournament as the stronger side on paper, having reached the last 16 in each of their previous five World Cup appearances. Head coach Javier Aguirre had built his squad around the pace of Hernandez, who plays for Manchester United, and veteran striker Blanco.

Reactions from Both Camps

Parreira acknowledged the disciplinary issues but placed responsibility on the referee. "The game became very difficult with the decisions," the Brazilian coach stated in his post-match press conference. "We cannot control what happens on the field of play."

Aguirre expressed relief at the result while admitting concern about his side's own dismissal. "Three red cards is unusual. We lost Salcido at a crucial moment. But the players showed character to hold on."

Disciplinary Record Under Scrutiny

The three red cards represent the highest number shown in any World Cup opening match since the 1994 tournament in the United States. FIFA officials will review the match report before determining whether any retrospective action is required. The sending-off of Fernandez particularly puzzled commentators, given that he was a substitute goalkeeper with limited outfield experience.

South Africa now faces a difficult path to progression, with Uruguay and France remaining in Group A. The squad will train in Rustenburg ahead of their next fixture against Uruguay on 16 June.

What Comes Next for Both Teams

Mexico will face France on 17 June in Pretoria. The victory gives Aguirre's side an immediate advantage in Group A, but the loss of Salcido to suspension represents a tactical headache. His replacement in defensive midfield duties will likely be veteran Gerardo Torrado.

South Africa must regroup quickly. Parreira has two weeks to address the defensive vulnerabilities exposed in Johannesburg before facing Uruguay. The Bafana Bafana squad will assess the fitness of Khune, whose pre-match injury remains a concern heading into the second group game.

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