A senior government official has called for stronger knowledge-sharing mechanisms between developing nations, marking the opening of the first South-Sou…

A senior government official has called for stronger knowledge-sharing mechanisms between developing nations, marking the opening of the first South-South, Triangular Convention focused on foreign affairs cooperation. The convention brings together representatives from multiple countries to address how nations in the Global South can build capacity through mutual learning and technical exchange.

Convention Opens With Focus on Cooperation

The inaugural South-South, Triangular Convention officially opened its doors this week, convening officials and experts from across the developing world. The gathering represents a milestone in efforts to formalise cooperation between middle-income and lower-income countries facing similar developmental challenges. South-South cooperation refers to collaborative efforts between nations in the Global South, while triangular partnerships involve developed countries or organisations supporting South-South initiatives.

Politics & Governance · Nduhungirehe Demands Knowledge Transfer at Inaugural South-South Convention

Foreign affairs ministers and their representatives are attending the two-day event, which aims to create structured pathways for sharing expertise in governance, health, agriculture, and infrastructure. The convention builds on decades of informal cooperation between developing nations.

Nduhungirehe's Call for Knowledge Transfer

Nduhungirehe, speaking at the opening session, urged participating nations to move beyond diplomatic platitudes and commit to concrete knowledge-transfer agreements. The official emphasised that many countries in the Global South have developed homegrown solutions to problems such as food insecurity, disease control, and climate adaptation, yet these innovations rarely reach other nations that could benefit.

"Knowledge that stays locked within one country's borders helps no one," Nduhungirehe told delegates. The official pointed to successful examples of South-South cooperation in healthcare, including vaccine manufacturing programmes and malaria control initiatives that spread across regions without external support.

Barriers to Effective Knowledge Sharing

Nduhungirehe identified several obstacles preventing smoother knowledge transfer between developing nations. Intellectual property concerns, bureaucratic delays in bilateral agreements, and a lack of standardised frameworks for credential recognition all hinder progress. Many nations possess expertise in areas where others face acute shortages, yet connecting supply with demand remains difficult.

The official also noted that existing triangular cooperation programmes, which typically involve a developed-country intermediary, often add unnecessary complexity to partnerships that developing nations could manage directly. Simplifying these structures could accelerate the flow of expertise where it is needed most.

Why This Convention Matters Now

The timing of the convention reflects growing frustration among developing nations with traditional aid models that concentrate knowledge and resources in the hands of donor countries. Multilateral institutions have faced increasing pressure to reform their governance structures, with many nations arguing that decisions affecting the Global South should involve greater representation from the region.

South-South cooperation has gained momentum in recent years as countries such as Brazil, India, China, and South Africa have expanded their development assistance programmes. Unlike traditional donor relationships, these partnerships often involve knowledge exchange rather than one-way aid transfers.

The convention coincides with broader debates about restructuring global health systems and food security frameworks following pandemic-era disruptions. Many countries have recognised that self-reliance in key sectors requires domestic capacity that can only be built through sustained knowledge acquisition.

What Nations Are Committing To

Delegates at the convention are expected to sign a framework agreement establishing common principles for South-South knowledge exchange. The accord would create standardised procedures for requesting technical assistance, credentialing foreign expertise, and protecting intellectual property in collaborative research projects.

Several countries have already announced specific commitments during the opening sessions. These include training programmes for agricultural extension workers, health professional exchanges, and joint research initiatives on climate-resilient crops. The full list of commitments will be published at the convention's close.

Looking Ahead: Implementation Challenges

While the convention has generated positive rhetoric, observers note that implementation will prove far more challenging than agreement on principles. Many South-South partnerships have faltered due to funding shortfalls, political changes in participating countries, and competing national interests.

The next phase involves establishing a permanent secretariat to coordinate ongoing programmes and monitor commitments. Nduhungirehe stressed that accountability mechanisms are essential if the convention is to avoid becoming what the official called "a talking shop that produces declarations no one follows."

Delegates will continue sessions through the remainder of the week, with a final communiqué expected on Friday. What emerges from those negotiations will determine whether this inaugural convention lays groundwork for meaningful change or joins the long list of international agreements that exist on paper alone.

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