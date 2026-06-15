Business Africa released an analysis this week questioning whether the continent's small enterprises can actually capitalise on China's expanded zero-ta…

Business Africa released an analysis this week questioning whether the continent's small enterprises can actually capitalise on China's expanded zero-tariff policy, amid warnings that infrastructure gaps and regulatory complexity may block the intended benefits from reaching grassroots businesses. The policy, which covers thousands of product lines entering Chinese markets duty-free, has been celebrated as a historic trade opportunity — but analysts warn that accessing it requires capabilities most African small firms currently lack.

The Policy on Paper

China announced the zero-tariff arrangement as part of its broader Forum on China-Africa Cooperation commitments, extending duty-free access to a significantly expanded list of goods originating from African nations. The initiative aims to reduce trade imbalances between Beijing and its African partners while encouraging higher volumes of African exports to the Chinese market. Zambia has been highlighted as one of the countries positioned to increase shipments of copper and agricultural products under the new framework.

Economy & Business · China's Zero-Tariff Policy Reaches Africa — But Small Businesses Face Major Barriers

For Africa's small businesses, the offer sounds straightforward: lower costs to enter a market of 1.4 billion consumers. But those working closest to African trade realities say the distance between policy announcement and actual business results remains enormous.

Business Africa's Assessment

The organisation's analysis points to several structural obstacles that will prevent smaller operators from benefiting without significant government support. Chief among these is the challenge of meeting Chinese product standards, which include strict labelling requirements, certification processes, and quality benchmarks that vary across different import categories and Chinese provincial jurisdictions.

The organisation noted that compliance costs alone could wipe out any tariff advantage for businesses operating on thin margins. A small Zambian agricultural cooperative, for instance, would need to invest in processing equipment, laboratory testing, and documentation systems before a single shipment could clear Chinese customs.

Nigeria's Position

Nigeria presents a mixed picture. As Africa's largest economy, the country has substantial export potential — particularly in processed agricultural goods and solid minerals — but its small business sector remains heavily concentrated in domestic-facing services and informal trade. The country's export promotion agency has begun disseminating information about the zero-tariff opportunities to industry groups, though Business Africa observes that uptake among small enterprises has been limited so far.

Local business groups in Lagos report that most small firms lack the international trade experience, dedicated export departments, and financial reserves needed to pursue overseas markets. A survey conducted by one Lagos-based chamber of commerce found that fewer than 10 percent of member businesses had any current plans to explore Chinese export opportunities.

What Would Actually Help

Business Africa argues that governments must move beyond announcing trade agreements and start investing in the practical infrastructure that makes exports possible. Recommendations include establishing shared processing and packaging facilities that small businesses can use on a cooperative basis, creating streamlined certification pathways for products meeting both African and Chinese standards, and providing working capital support for businesses that can identify genuine Chinese buyers but cannot finance production runs without guaranteed orders.

The analysis also highlights the need for better market intelligence. Many African small businesses do not have detailed knowledge of which Chinese cities offer the strongest demand for their specific products, which distribution channels work best for foreign suppliers, or how to navigate the documentation requirements for different categories of goods.

Looking Ahead

The next six months will see several African governments host trade delegations aimed at connecting domestic producers with Chinese buyers. Zambia has scheduled a trade mission focused on agricultural exports for the coming quarter. Nigeria's export promotion body has indicated it will launch a simplified guidance programme targeting small and medium enterprises that have expressed interest in accessing new international markets.

Business Africa plans to publish a follow-up assessment after those missions conclude, measuring whether the zero-tariff policy has translated into real orders for African small businesses or remained primarily a diplomatic achievement with limited commercial substance at the ground level.

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