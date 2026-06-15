Uganda's national rugby sevens team withdrew from the Africa Rugby Sevens tournament after Mauritian authorities refused entry to all Ugandan participan…

Uganda's national rugby sevens team withdrew from the Africa Rugby Sevens tournament after Mauritian authorities refused entry to all Ugandan participants citing Ebola concerns. The Rugby Cranes, Uganda's flagship rugby side, announced their withdrawal just days before the competition was set to begin. Mauritius, the host nation, justified the ban under public health protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

Uganda Rugby Cranes Forced Out

The Rugby Cranes sevens squad will miss the continental championship after Mauritian border officials turned away the Ugandan delegation. Team officials confirmed the withdrawal in a statement, expressing disappointment over the decision. The ban affects players, coaching staff, and support personnel who had already made travel arrangements for the tournament. Uganda's exclusion marks a significant blow to the team's international ranking prospects and preparation for upcoming qualifiers.

Environment & Nature · Mauritius Bars Uganda Rugby Cranes Over Ebola — Africa 7s Tournament in Disarray

Rugby Africa Men, the governing body for the sport across the continent, confirmed it had received formal notification of Uganda's withdrawal. The organisation declined to comment on whether it would appeal the Mauritian decision or reschedule any matches for the affected team. The tournament, which serves as a key feeder event for global competitions, now faces a reduced field of participants.

Mauritius Cites Ebola Outbreak

Mauritian health authorities invoked emergency travel restrictions to justify the entry ban on all travellers arriving from Uganda. The island nation, located in the Indian Ocean off Africa's southeast coast, has maintained strict border controls since the latest Ebola outbreak was declared in neighbouring countries. Officials from Mauritius stated the measures align with recommendations from international health bodies.

The travel restriction comes as Ebola cases continue to be reported in parts of Central and East Africa. Mauritius has recorded zero cases within its own borders, but officials argue the ban prevents potential importation of the virus through international arrivals. Critics within the rugby community question whether Uganda, located thousands of kilometres from the nearest active outbreak zone, poses a genuine transmission risk sufficient to justify the blanket exclusion.

Regional Travel Restrictions Spread

Uganda is not the only African nation facing heightened travel scrutiny amid the ongoing Ebola concerns. Several island nations and countries with limited healthcare infrastructure have tightened entry requirements for travellers arriving from East and Central African states. The Rugby Cranes' situation highlights how sports teams increasingly bear the consequences of broader public health policies. Mauritius joins a growing list of nations implementing border restrictions that extend well beyond the immediate outbreak epicentres.

Impact on Africa 7s Tournament

The exclusion of Uganda reshapes the competitive dynamics of the Africa 7s championship. The Rugby Cranes had been considered strong contenders for a top-three finish, which would have secured qualification spots for higher-tier international events. Their absence removes a historically competitive team from the bracket, potentially benefiting other nations vying for those qualification positions.

Tournament organisers face immediate logistical challenges in revising match schedules and round-robin formats. The Africa Rugby Sevens circuit carries prize money and ranking points that national federations rely upon for funding development programmes. Uganda's withdrawal means coaches and players miss out on valuable competitive minutes ahead of the 2024 Olympic qualification window. Several sponsors have expressed concern about reduced broadcast appeal with a major team missing from the lineup.

Uganda's Ebola Status

Uganda has not recorded any confirmed Ebola cases during the current outbreak period. The country's health ministry has maintained surveillance protocols at border crossings and major airports since neighbouring nations reported cases. Ugandan officials have repeatedly stated that the national healthcare system remains prepared to detect and respond to any potential infections. The Rugby Cranes squad underwent multiple health screenings before departure, according to team management.

The East African nation experienced its own Ebola outbreaks in previous years, most notably in 2022 when the Sudan strain of the virus killed dozens. That outbreak was contained within several months through coordinated public health interventions. Health experts note that Uganda's geographic distance from current outbreak zones in West Africa spans thousands of kilometres, raising questions about the proportionality of Mauritian restrictions targeting Ugandan travellers specifically.

Governance Questions Arise

The incident has reignited debate over who holds authority to restrict athletes from international competitions based on health concerns. Rugby Africa Men oversees continental tournaments but lacks enforcement power over individual nations' border policies. The governing body has previously called for standardised health protocols across member nations to prevent similar situations from recurring.

Uganda's rugby federation has not confirmed whether it plans to formally protest the decision or seek compensation for financial losses incurred during preparation. The federation spent approximately three months organising training camps and arranging travel logistics for the squad. Team officials indicated disappointment but accepted that host nation health decisions fall outside the jurisdiction of sports governing bodies.

What Happens Next

The Africa Rugby Sevens tournament is scheduled to proceed with its remaining participants. Mauritius has indicated it will maintain current entry requirements for the duration of the event. Uganda's squad has returned home, where coaches must reassess preparation strategies for upcoming international fixtures.

Rugby Africa Men is expected to discuss the incident at its next governance meeting, where proposed amendments to tournament health protocols may be debated. The organisation faces pressure from member nations to establish clear guidelines preventing unilateral exclusions based on nationality alone. Uganda's next scheduled international appearance remains dependent on evolving regional health conditions and the decisions of future host nations.

See Also