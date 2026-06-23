Fuel costs in South Africa have climbed sharply in recent months, squeezing thousands of e-hailing drivers who depend on their vehicles for daily income…

Fuel costs in South Africa have climbed sharply in recent months, squeezing thousands of e-hailing drivers who depend on their vehicles for daily income. Drivers working for platforms like Bolt say rising pump prices have made many trips financially unviable, forcing them to reduce hours or quit the industry altogether. The crisis highlights the growing pressure on gig workers as South Africa grapples with broader economic strain.

Rising Costs at the Pump

South Africa's fuel prices have been on an upward trajectory since early 2023, driven by global oil price fluctuations and a weakening rand against the dollar. The country adjusts fuel prices monthly, and each revision has pushed costs higher for private vehicle owners and commercial drivers alike. For e-hailing operators who purchase fuel daily, even small increases translate into substantial deductions from monthly earnings. Johannesburg, as the largest market for ride-hailing services, has seen some of the sharpest impacts given the city's sprawling geography and heavy traffic congestion.

Environment & Nature · South Africa Fuel Prices Surge — Bolt Drivers Say Routes Are Now Unprofitable

Industry analysts point to international crude oil markets as the primary driver, but the rand's performance adds another layer of pressure since South Africa imports most of its fuel in dollars. When the local currency weakens, pump prices rise further, creating a compounding effect that hits low-margin operators particularly hard. The government has limited tools to intervene given the country's dependence on fuel imports and fiscal constraints.

Bolt Drivers Speak Out

Drivers registered with Bolt South Africa describe a stark deterioration in working conditions over the past year. Many report spending more than half their revenue on fuel alone, leaving minimal profit after accounting for vehicle maintenance, insurance, and data costs. A driver based in Pretoria told local media that certain routes across the city, once considered reliable earners, now cost more in petrol than the fare charged to passengers.

The platform has faced mounting pressure from its driver community as frustration spills onto social media. Drivers have organised informal group chats to share strategies for minimising losses, including rejecting long-distance trips during peak traffic hours when fuel consumption increases substantially. Some have begun lobbying Bolt directly for fare adjustments to reflect current operating costs, with little response so far. Bolt South Africa has not publicly addressed the driver concerns in detail.

The Broader Gig Economy Squeeze

The situation for South African e-hailing drivers reflects a wider reckoning in the gig economy, where workers often absorb risks that platforms and passengers never see. Unlike employees with fixed wages, e-hailing drivers bear all vehicle costs, including fuel, depreciation, and repairs. When external expenses rise without corresponding fare increases, drivers effectively work for diminishing returns. South Africa's unemployment rate, which remains among the highest globally, makes e-hailing one of the few available income options for many workers, giving them limited bargaining power.

Comparing Operating Costs

Local transport economists have begun documenting the shift in cost structures. Fuel, which once represented roughly 25 to 30 percent of a driver's total expenses, now accounts for a significantly higher share in some cases. Maintenance costs have also risen as inflation pushes up spare parts and labour prices. Combined, these pressures are reshaping which routes and hours drivers consider worth pursuing, concentrating activity in high-volume urban corridors and reducing service to outer suburbs.

Policy and Industry Response

The South African government has shown limited appetite for direct intervention in fuel pricing, viewing adjustment mechanisms as necessary to maintain fiscal stability. Some opposition politicians have called for temporary fuel tax relief to ease pressure on working-class commuters and transport operators, but no concrete policy changes have emerged. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, which oversees fuel price setting, has defended the current framework as transparent and linked to international benchmarks.

Within the e-hailing sector, platforms face a delicate balance. Raising fares too aggressively risks losing passengers to competitors or public transport alternatives. Absorbing costs themselves erodes profit margins at a corporate level. This stalemate leaves drivers in the middle, shouldering expenses that neither government nor platforms appear willing to address. Some drivers have shifted partially to delivery work offered by the same platforms, where fuel costs per kilometre can be lower, though earnings potential varies considerably.

What Drivers Are Doing Now

In practical terms, South African Bolt drivers have adopted a range of coping strategies. Working exclusively during peak hours when surge pricing applies has become common, as normal fares rarely cover costs during slow periods. Drivers also report networking through WhatsApp groups to coordinate coverage and avoid redundantly crowding the same areas, which distributes available fares more thinly across too many vehicles. Others have turned to longer-term solutions, including vehicle trade-ins for more fuel-efficient models, though upfront costs present a barrier for workers living paycheque to paycheque.

Union representation for e-hailing drivers remains weak in South Africa, unlike in some European markets where driver associations have secured formal protections. Without collective bargaining power, individual drivers have little recourse beyond adjusting their own behaviour or exiting the sector entirely. The South African E-Hailing Drivers Association, a relatively new advocacy group, has begun engaging with platforms and government officials, though it has not yet secured concrete commitments.

What to Watch Next

The next monthly fuel price adjustment is expected in early June, and industry watchers will be scrutinising whether costs stabilise, ease, or continue climbing. Drivers and advocacy groups are planning renewed calls for platform intervention ahead of that date. If fuel prices hold at current levels or rise further, analysts expect an acceleration in driver departures from the sector, which would reduce service availability for passengers across major South African cities. How Bolt and competing platforms respond to sustained driver attrition will be a key test for the industry's future in the country.

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