Clashes between Somali government forces and opposition-allied militias erupted across parts of Mogadishu on Thursday, sending civilians fleeing from th…

Clashes between Somali government forces and opposition-allied militias erupted across parts of Mogadishu on Thursday, sending civilians fleeing from their homes as heavy gunfire echoed through multiple districts of the capital.

Gunfire erupts across Mogadishu

Residents in several neighbourhoods reported hearing sustained bursts of automatic weapons fire beginning in the early hours. The fighting pitted Somali military units against armed groups aligned with opposition forces, marking a significant escalation in longstanding tensions within the city. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as families gathered belongings and rushed toward safer areas of the capital.

Politics & Governance · Fighting Erupts in Mogadishu as Somali Troops Battle Opposition-Allied Militias

The confrontations reportedly centred on strategic positions near key intersections, with both sides deploying fighters into streets that had largely remained calm in recent months. Smoke was seen rising from at least one location in the Hodan district during the heaviest fighting.

Civilian flight from conflict zones

Local residents said hundreds of families abandoned their homes as the fighting spread. Displaced civilians carried children and basic possessions, moving toward areas farther from the front lines. Temporary shelters in the western outskirts of Mogadishu saw an influx of arrivals throughout Thursday.

Local aid workers warned that the sudden displacement was straining resources in receiving areas. Access to affected neighbourhoods became difficult as fighting blocked some roads, complicating efforts to reach those trapped by the violence.

Security situation and official response

The Somali government confirmed that security forces were engaged in operations against armed elements it described as threatening stability. A government spokesperson said forces were working to restore calm and protect civilians from harm. The statement called on residents to remain in their homes and cooperate with security personnel.

Opposition figures have not issued a public statement responding to the government's account. Communication networks in Mogadishu experienced intermittent disruptions during the heaviest fighting, making it difficult to obtain independent confirmation of casualty figures from all parties.

Underlying tensions in Somalia

The clashes represent the most serious internal fighting in Mogadishu since a brief period of hostilities in 2023. The fault lines run through Somalia's complex political landscape, where competing power centres have jockeyed for influence since the formation of the current federal government. Questions over the transition of political authority and the integration of regional forces have repeatedly tested relations between the central administration and powerful member states.

Security analysts tracking the region have long cautioned that unresolved governance disputes could reignite broader conflict. The African Union peacekeeping mission has maintained a presence in Somalia to support government forces against the al-Shabaab militant group, a threat that remains active despite sustained military pressure.

Humanitarian concerns mount

Humanitarian organisations operating in Somalia expressed alarm at the fresh outbreak of urban warfare. The United Nations assistance mission in Somalia noted that any disruption to civilian movements could compound an already dire humanitarian situation in the country, where millions depend on aid programmes for basic survival.

Medical facilities in Mogadishu prepared for potential mass casualties, though access to wounded civilians remained uncertain while fighting continued in some areas. The International Committee of the Red Cross called on all parties to respect obligations under international humanitarian law regarding the treatment of non-combatants.

What comes next

The immediate priority is a cessation of hostilities that allows civilians to return safely to their homes. International mediators have urged dialogue to address the underlying disputes fuelling the confrontation. The next 72 hours will likely determine whether the fighting subsides or whether other armed groups are drawn into the conflict. Regional neighbours are monitoring the situation closely, concerned that a prolonged crisis could undermine progress against al-Shabaab and destabilise areas beyond the capital.

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