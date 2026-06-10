Communities in Sierra Leone's diamond-rich eastern provinces are reporting sharp declines in income as global demand shifts toward lab-grown alternative…

Communities in Sierra Leone's diamond-rich eastern provinces are reporting sharp declines in income as global demand shifts toward lab-grown alternatives. The change has struck at the heart of an industry that has sustained rural economies for generations.

Markets pivot away from mined stones

Sales of synthetic diamonds jumped significantly across Europe and North America over the past three years, according to industry data. Jewellers are increasingly marketing man-made stones as an ethical and affordable option, leaving traditional mining communities struggling to find buyers for naturally extracted gems. The shift has been most visible in the luxury segment, where brands that once championed conflict-free mining certifications are now dropping natural stones from their collections entirely.

Environment & Nature · Luxury Markets Ditch Natural Gems — Sierra Leone Miners Pay the Price

In Kono District, one of Sierra Leone's oldest diamond-producing regions, local traders say prices for smaller uncut stones have fallen by as much as a third. The district has historically served as the entry point for gemstones that eventually reach Antwerp and Dubai.

Miners abandon already fragile livelihoods

Diamond mining in Sierra Leone has never been a guaranteed path to wealth. Many miners work as artisanal diggers, using hand tools to extract gravel from shallow pits. Their earnings fluctuate wildly depending on what comes out of the ground on any given day. A sustained drop in demand from international buyers now threatens to push some families further below the poverty line.

Some miners have already begun looking for work in other sectors, including small-scale agriculture and informal trading. Others have moved toward alluvial gold mining, where competition is less fierce but returns remain modest.

Export figures reflect the cooling market

Data from Sierra Leone's National Minerals Agency shows a decline in the volume of diamonds officially registered for export over the past year. The agency records diamonds brought in by licensed dealers before they leave the country, and the figures tell a consistent story of reduced activity at the top of the supply chain.

The government has not announced any new policies in response to the lab-grown trend, though officials at the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources have acknowledged the challenge in public remarks.

Inside Kono's mining towns

The trading post at Koidu

In Koidu, the main commercial centre of Kono District, a cluster of licensed buying offices sits near the main road. Traders who once employed scouts to visit mining sites now report making fewer purchases overall. One dealer, who has operated in the town for over a decade, described the current period as the quietest he has experienced since the civil war ended in 2002.

Life beyond the pit

For miners themselves, the decision to leave the trade rarely comes with a safety net. Schools in mining villages often rely on fees paid by families earning from the pits. Health centres depend on the same fragile income. When that income contracts, the effects ripple outward into services that would otherwise be provided by the state.

What comes next for Sierra Leone's mines

The global synthetic diamond market shows no signs of reversing course. Major producers have invested heavily in manufacturing capacity, and prices for lab-grown stones continue to fall, making them accessible to a broader range of consumers. For Sierra Leone's mining communities, the question is not whether the market will change but how the country will respond.

The government has historically supported the diamond trade through export incentives and by maintaining relationships with international trading houses. Officials have indicated that a review of mineral sector strategy may come before the end of the financial year, though no formal announcement has been made. Watch for any statement from the Ministry of Mines in the coming months regarding support for artisanal miners facing prolonged market pressure.

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