A community radio station in the Democratic Republic of Congo launched an information campaign Friday aimed at countering false rumours about Ebola that…

A community radio station in the Democratic Republic of Congo launched an information campaign Friday aimed at countering false rumours about Ebola that health officials say are spreading faster than the disease itself in some areas.

Radio Station Takes Action in North Kivu

The station, operating in North Kivu province, began broadcasting daily fact-checking segments and listener call-in programmes designed to address misinformation circulating about Ebola transmission, treatment, and prevention. Local health authorities welcomed the initiative as a critical tool in containing the outbreak that has affected multiple regions in eastern Congo.

Health & Medicine · DR Congo Radio Station Launches Fight Against Ebola Misinformation

Disease Control officials in the region have struggled to counter false claims circulating on social media and through word-of-mouth. Some residents have refused treatment at clinics, believing rumoured conspiracies about the virus. The radio station's new programming targets these beliefs directly.

Misinformation Outpaces Outbreak Response

Health workers report that misinformation has complicated vaccination efforts in several affected areas. False rumours about the vaccine causing illness or death have led some families to hide sick relatives, allowing the virus to spread further before detection.

The situation has drawn comparisons to previous Ebola outbreaks in the region, where similar patterns of misinformation delayed response efforts. Officials at the World Health Organization have repeatedly warned that combatting rumours is as important as medical intervention in containing the disease.

Community Trust Remains Fragile

Residents in some areas remain sceptical of health workers arriving in protective suits. The radio station's approach relies on local presenters who speak regional languages and understand community concerns firsthand. Programme directors say building trust requires addressing fears directly rather than simply dismissing them.

The station has partnered with local community leaders to identify the most damaging rumours and develop responses. Health officials have provided the station with accurate information about symptoms, transmission routes, and treatment options to ensure broadcasts reflect current medical guidance.

Bundibugyo Border Region Under Watch

Health surveillance has intensified near the Bundibugyo border area, where officials say the risk of cross-border transmission remains a concern. Disease Control teams in both Congo and Uganda have coordinated surveillance activities, though officials note that population movement between the two countries complicates tracking efforts.

North Kivu province has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the past decade. The dense population centres and movement of people through trading routes have historically made containment difficult. The current outbreak has highlighted how quickly misinformation can undermine medical response.

What's Next for the Information Campaign

The radio station plans to expand its programming to include mobile messaging and community gatherings where residents can ask questions directly to health workers. Station management says listener response has been positive so far, with several callers sharing that the accurate information helped them make decisions about seeking treatment.

Health officials say the next few weeks will be critical in determining whether the information campaign reduces transmission rates. Disease Control teams are monitoring vaccination uptake and hospital admission rates as indicators of whether trust is improving. The radio station is expected to provide weekly updates on its programming reach and effectiveness.

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