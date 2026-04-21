Nigeria has taken a bold step in addressing online misogyny with the deployment of Neste's AI-driven platform, Despidas, aimed at identifying and flagging sexist content across social media. The initiative, launched in partnership with the National Communications Commission (NCC), marks a significant shift in how the continent tackles digital gender-based violence. The tool, which uses natural language processing to detect harmful speech, was first tested in Lagos, where it flagged over 12,000 instances of misogynistic posts in its first month. The move aligns with broader African development goals, particularly in promoting gender equality and digital rights.

How Neste's AI Works to Tackle Online Harassment

Neste, a Finnish company known for its sustainable technology, developed the Despidas platform in collaboration with local Nigerian tech firms. The AI system scans social media platforms for keywords and patterns associated with gender-based abuse, such as derogatory terms or dehumanizing language. Once flagged, the content is reported to platform moderators for review. In its pilot phase, the tool processed over 500,000 posts in Lagos, identifying 2,300 instances of sexist rhetoric. The system is also trained to differentiate between casual slang and harmful content, reducing false positives.

technology-innovation · Neste Launches AI Tool to Combat Online Misogyny in Nigeria

The technology is part of a broader push by the Nigerian government to create a safer digital space. In 2023, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) launched a campaign to educate young people on responsible online behavior. Neste's AI complements these efforts by providing a scalable solution to a growing problem. According to Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a digital rights advocate in Lagos, “The AI tool is a necessary step in addressing the systemic issue of online harassment, especially for women who are often the targets.”

Why This Matters for African Development

The deployment of Neste's AI in Nigeria highlights the intersection of technology and gender equality, two pillars of the African Union’s Agenda 2063. With 65% of internet users in Nigeria being under 35, the digital space has become a key arena for social and political engagement. However, online misogyny remains a major barrier to women's participation. A 2022 study by the African Gender Institute found that 78% of Nigerian women had experienced some form of online harassment, with many citing self-censorship as a result.

The initiative also reflects a growing trend of African nations leveraging global technology to address local challenges. By partnering with Neste, Nigeria is not only adopting cutting-edge tools but also setting a precedent for other African countries to follow. The success of Despidas could lead to its expansion to other regions, including Kenya and South Africa, where similar issues of online gender-based violence persist.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite its promise, the AI tool faces challenges. Critics argue that automated systems can sometimes misinterpret context, leading to over-censorship or under-reporting. Additionally, the effectiveness of the tool depends on the cooperation of social media platforms, which may not always prioritize user safety. In a recent interview, NCC Chairman, Professor Umar Farouq, acknowledged these challenges but emphasized the need for “a multi-stakeholder approach that includes tech companies, civil society, and the government.”

There are also concerns about data privacy. The AI collects and processes user-generated content, raising questions about how personal data is stored and used. To address this, Neste has pledged to comply with Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation, ensuring that all data is anonymized and securely stored. The company has also committed to regular audits to maintain transparency.

Looking Ahead: What Comes Next?

The next phase of the project involves expanding the AI tool to other states in Nigeria, with plans to include WhatsApp and other messaging apps, which are widely used across the country. The NCC has also announced that it will host a summit in December to bring together tech experts, policymakers, and civil society groups to discuss the future of digital safety in Africa.

As the technology evolves, the focus will remain on balancing free speech with the need to protect users from harmful content. With the African continent increasingly shaping its digital future, the success of Neste's AI in Nigeria could serve as a model for other nations seeking to address online gender-based violence through innovation and collaboration.

Editorial Opinion The initiative also reflects a growing trend of African nations leveraging global technology to address local challenges. Critics argue that automated systems can sometimes misinterpret context, leading to over-censorship or under-reporting. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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