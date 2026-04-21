The Liberals and Nationals have announced a preference deal with One Nation in the Farrer byelection, dealing a significant blow to independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe. The decision, made on 17 May 2024, has shifted the political landscape in the New South Wales seat, where Milthorpe has been a prominent figure. The move highlights the growing influence of One Nation in regional politics and raises questions about the future of independent candidates in Australian elections.

Political Realignment in Farrer

The preference deal between The Liberals, Nationals, and One Nation was confirmed during a press conference in Sydney on 17 May. The agreement means that voters who support the two major parties will have their preferences directed towards One Nation, potentially giving the party a strategic advantage in the tightly contested byelection. This shift has left Milthorpe, a former Liberal and Nationals candidate, in a vulnerable position, as her independent campaign now faces a consolidated opposition.

economy-business · Liberals and Nationals Prefer One Nation in Farrer Byelection Blow

“This is a clear signal that the major parties are consolidating their support to counter One Nation’s growing influence,” said political analyst Dr. Sarah Lin. “It shows how the traditional two-party system is adapting to new political dynamics.” The move has been widely interpreted as a calculated effort to prevent One Nation from gaining a foothold in key regional areas, a concern that has been growing among mainstream parties.

Impact on Local Politics

The decision has sent shockwaves through the local community in Farrer, a region that has historically been a stronghold for The Liberals and Nationals. With a population of over 30,000, the seat is crucial for both parties as they seek to maintain their influence in rural New South Wales. Milthorpe, who previously represented the area as a Liberal candidate, has been vocal about the need for independent voices in politics. However, the preference deal has undermined her campaign, as voters may now be more inclined to support One Nation over her independent bid.

“This is a betrayal of the voters who supported me in the past,” Milthorpe said in a statement. “I believe in a politics that is not driven by party interests, but by the needs of the people.” Her campaign has struggled to gain traction since the preference announcement, with many voters expressing confusion over the new political alignment.

Regional Implications

The shift in preference strategy has broader implications for regional politics in New South Wales. One Nation has been gaining ground in rural and regional areas, where concerns about economic inequality and government neglect are more pronounced. The party’s strong stance on issues such as immigration and local governance has resonated with many voters, particularly in areas like Farrer, where traditional parties have faced criticism for not addressing local concerns adequately.

The preference deal between The Liberals, Nationals, and One Nation raises questions about the future of independent candidates in Australian politics. With major parties consolidating their support, it is becoming increasingly difficult for independents to compete. This trend is not unique to Farrer but reflects a broader shift in the political landscape, where party loyalty and strategic alliances are playing a more significant role in determining election outcomes.

What Comes Next?

The upcoming byelection in Farrer, scheduled for 29 June 2024, will be a key test for the new political alignment. With the preference deal in place, One Nation is expected to gain a significant boost, while Milthorpe’s campaign faces an uphill battle. The outcome of the election could have lasting implications for the political dynamics in New South Wales and beyond.

Political observers are watching closely to see whether the preference strategy will hold or if Milthorpe can rally enough support to challenge the new alignment. The result could set a precedent for future elections, particularly in regional areas where the influence of One Nation is growing. As the campaign intensifies, the focus will be on how voters respond to the shifting political landscape and what it means for the future of independent politics in Australia.

Editorial Opinion This trend is not unique to Farrer but reflects a broader shift in the political landscape, where party loyalty and strategic alliances are playing a more significant role in determining election outcomes. The party’s strong stance on issues such as immigration and local governance has resonated with many voters, particularly in areas like Farrer, where traditional parties have faced criticism for not addressing local concerns adequately. — panapress.org Editorial Team