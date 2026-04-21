BBC Hausa Labaran Duniya, a prominent media outlet in Nigeria, has sharply criticised the country's currency policy, warning that the measures are exacerbating inflation and fueling economic instability. The report, published on 22 April 2025, highlights how the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to restrict foreign exchange access has led to a surge in the prices of essential goods, including wheat and fuel, in cities like Kano and Lagos. The outlet’s analysis underscores the growing public frustration with the government’s handling of the economy, which has been under pressure due to a combination of currency devaluation and rising global commodity prices.

Media Outlets Expose Economic Fallout

BBC Hausa Labaran Duniya’s report comes as part of a broader critique from media organisations across Nigeria, which have increasingly focused on the impact of the CBN’s policies on everyday citizens. The outlet’s investigation found that the price of a 50kg bag of wheat has risen by 30% in just two months, reaching N8,500 in Kano, a city known for its large food markets. “This is not just a policy failure; it is a direct hit to the pockets of the average Nigerian,” said Dr. Amina Musa, an economist at the University of Lagos.

economy-business · BBC Hausa Labaran Duniya Slams Nigeria's Currency Policy — and Prices Are Rising

The report also highlights the ripple effects of the policy on small businesses, particularly in the food and transport sectors. In Lagos, transport operators have reported a 25% increase in fuel costs, forcing many to raise fares or reduce services. “We are caught in a cycle where the government’s actions are making it harder for us to survive,” said Bashir Adamu, a bus operator in the city’s Ikeja area.

Government Defends Policy as Necessary

The Nigerian government has defended its approach, stating that the currency restrictions are aimed at curbing foreign exchange leaks and stabilising the naira. In a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, officials said the measures are part of a broader strategy to restore investor confidence and attract foreign direct investment. “We are taking tough but necessary steps to ensure long-term economic stability,” the statement read.

However, critics argue that the policy is failing to address the root causes of the crisis. “The government is prioritising short-term gains over the needs of the people,” said Professor Chidi Nwosu, a senior economic analyst. “Without a comprehensive plan that includes improving domestic production and reducing reliance on imports, the situation will only get worse.”

Impact on Development Goals

The crisis has significant implications for Nigeria’s progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to poverty reduction, food security, and economic growth. With inflation now at 22.3% in March 2025, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, the government faces a difficult challenge in maintaining its commitments to the African Union’s Agenda 2063. “This is a major setback for our development agenda,” said Dr. Nkechi Okorie, a policy advisor to the African Development Bank.

Experts warn that the current economic instability could also undermine efforts to improve infrastructure and education. “When the economy is in crisis, public spending on essential services often gets cut,” said Dr. Okorie. “This is a critical moment for Nigeria, and the wrong decisions could have long-term consequences for the country’s development.”

Public Response and Calls for Reform

Public anger over the policy has led to widespread protests in several cities, including Abuja and Port Harcourt. Citizens are demanding greater transparency from the government and a more inclusive approach to economic planning. “We need policies that reflect our needs, not just the interests of foreign investors,” said Ladi Adeyemi, a student activist in Lagos.

Amid the unrest, there are growing calls for the government to engage with civil society and business leaders to find a more sustainable solution. “Dialogue is essential,” said Dr. Musa. “Without it, the gap between the government and the people will only widen.”

Looking Ahead: What Comes Next?

As the economic crisis deepens, the Nigerian government faces mounting pressure to revise its approach. A key test will come in the next few weeks, when the CBN is expected to release its latest inflation report. The outcome of this report could influence the government’s next moves, including potential adjustments to the currency policy. Meanwhile, international organisations such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank are closely monitoring the situation, with some officials suggesting that Nigeria may need external support to stabilise its economy.

For now, the focus remains on how the government will respond to the growing public discontent and whether it can implement policies that prioritise both economic stability and the well-being of its citizens. What happens in the coming weeks will be a critical indicator of Nigeria’s ability to navigate one of the most challenging periods in its recent history.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about bbc hausa labaran duniya slams nigerias currency policy and prices are rising? BBC Hausa Labaran Duniya, a prominent media outlet in Nigeria, has sharply criticised the country's currency policy, warning that the measures are exacerbating inflation and fueling economic instability. Why does this matter for economy-business? The outlet’s analysis underscores the growing public frustration with the government’s handling of the economy, which has been under pressure due to a combination of currency devaluation and rising global commodity prices. What are the key facts about bbc hausa labaran duniya slams nigerias currency policy and prices are rising? The outlet’s investigation found that the price of a 50kg bag of wheat has risen by 30% in just two months, reaching N8,500 in Kano, a city known for its large food markets.