April, a prominent anti-death penalty activist, has been charged with failing to comply with a Prevention of Offences Act (POFMA) direction, marking a significant legal development in Nigeria. The case, which involves the Lagos-based organisation Anti, highlights the growing tension between civil society and government authorities. The charge comes after April refused to remove content from its website that was deemed to violate the POFMA, a law aimed at curbing the spread of false information.

Legal Action and Civil Society Response

The Lagos State Government issued a POFMA direction in July 2024, requiring April to remove posts that allegedly contained misinformation about the death penalty. April, which has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, refused to comply, leading to the recent charges. The organisation, based in Lagos, has been at the forefront of campaigns against the death penalty in Nigeria, where more than 600 people are currently on death row.

economy-business · April Faces Charges Over POFMA Non-Compliance

The case has drawn widespread attention from human rights groups, with the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) condemning the charges as an attempt to silence dissent. “This is a dangerous precedent that threatens the right to free expression in Nigeria,” said FIDH spokesperson Amina Sow. The legal action has also sparked public debate, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the government’s use of POFMA against activists and journalists.

Implications for Freedom of Expression

The charges against April have raised alarms among legal experts and civil society organisations about the potential impact on freedom of expression in Nigeria. POFMA, introduced in 2020, allows the government to issue directions to remove content it deems false or misleading. Critics argue that the law has been used to suppress dissent and limit press freedom.

Legal analysts, including human rights lawyer Chika Nwosu, have warned that the case sets a troubling precedent. “If activists and journalists can be charged for refusing to comply with POFMA directions, it undermines the right to free speech,” Nwosu said. The case has also drawn comparisons to similar legal actions in other African countries, where governments have increasingly used anti-disinformation laws to control public discourse.

Impact on African Development Goals

The case against April is not just a legal matter but also has broader implications for African development. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include targets related to access to information, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. The Nigerian government’s use of POFMA to target civil society activists could hinder progress toward these goals.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s economic growth has been constrained by weak governance and limited public participation in policy-making. The suppression of civil society voices, as seen in the case against April, could further entrench these challenges. “When civil society is silenced, it weakens the checks and balances essential for good governance,” said World Bank economist Bola Adeyemi.

Continental Trends and Regional Reactions

Across Africa, similar legal challenges against activists and journalists are on the rise. In Kenya, for example, the government has used anti-terrorism laws to target critics, while in South Africa, media freedom has come under increasing scrutiny. The case against April is part of a broader regional trend that raises concerns about the erosion of democratic norms.

Regional bodies like the African Union have called for the protection of human rights and the rule of law. In a recent statement, the AU’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Amina J. Mohammed, urged Nigerian authorities to “respect the right to free expression and ensure that legal actions are not used to suppress dissent.”

What Comes Next?

The case against April is set to go to court in the coming weeks, with the activist facing potential fines or imprisonment if found guilty. The outcome could have far-reaching consequences for civil society in Nigeria and beyond. Legal experts are closely watching the case, as it may set a precedent for how POFMA is applied in future cases.

For now, the international community and local human rights groups are preparing to monitor the proceedings. The case highlights the ongoing struggle between state authority and civil society in Nigeria, a battle that will have lasting implications for the country’s development trajectory.

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