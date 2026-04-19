Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has issued new guidelines on the practice of astrology, known locally as "IN," amid a surge in public interest and debates about its role in society. The move comes as millions across the country prepare for Akshaya Tritiya, a day traditionally associated with prosperity and wealth, where many seek guidance from astrologers. The guidelines, published on 15 April 2025, aim to regulate the industry and ensure that practitioners adhere to ethical standards.

Regulating the Stars: What the New Guidelines Say

The guidelines define IN as a traditional practice rooted in the study of celestial bodies and their influence on human affairs. They require all astrologers to register with the ministry and undergo a certification process. The ministry also mandates that all predictions must be based on verified sources and that practitioners cannot make false claims about financial gains or health outcomes.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches New Astrology Guidelines Amid Rising Belief in IN

"The goal is to protect the public from misleading information," said Dr. Amina Adesuwa, a senior official at the ministry. "IN has been part of our culture for generations, but we must ensure it is practiced responsibly." The guidelines also prohibit the use of IN for political manipulation or to incite fear among the public.

The Cultural and Economic Impact of IN

IN has long been a part of Nigerian culture, especially in regions like the South-West, where it is deeply embedded in daily life. A 2024 survey by the National Bureau of Statistics found that 68% of Nigerians consult an astrologer at least once a year, with many seeking guidance before making major life decisions. This widespread belief has created a booming industry, with thousands of practitioners across the country.

The economic impact is significant. In cities like Lagos and Ibadan, IN practitioners earn an average of ₦50,000 per week, with some charging up to ₦500,000 for high-profile consultations. However, the lack of regulation has led to concerns about fraud and exploitation. The new guidelines are seen as a step toward legitimising the profession and ensuring fair practices.

Challenges and Opportunities

The introduction of these guidelines has sparked a debate about the role of traditional practices in modern African development. On one hand, astrology is viewed as a cultural heritage that should be preserved. On the other, critics argue that without proper oversight, it can hinder progress by promoting superstition over science.

"IN has its place, but it should not replace evidence-based decision-making," said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, a sociologist at the University of Lagos. "We must find a balance between respecting tradition and promoting rational thinking." The guidelines are expected to create new opportunities for trained practitioners and could lead to the development of formal education programs in astrology.

IN and African Development Goals

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasize the importance of education, health, and economic growth. While astrology may not directly align with these goals, its influence on decision-making—particularly in areas like agriculture, business, and healthcare—cannot be ignored. For example, farmers in rural areas often consult astrologers before planting crops, believing that celestial alignments affect harvests.

Experts suggest that integrating traditional knowledge with modern science could enhance development outcomes. "We should not dismiss IN outright," said Dr. Nwosu. "Instead, we should explore how it can complement scientific methods, especially in communities where trust in formal institutions is low."

What Comes Next?

The new guidelines are set to take effect in July 2025, giving astrologers time to comply. The ministry has also announced plans to launch a public awareness campaign to educate citizens on the proper use of IN. The next key step will be the registration of practitioners, which is expected to begin in June.

As Nigeria moves forward, the challenge will be to ensure that the practice of IN remains a source of cultural pride while also aligning with the nation's broader development goals. The coming months will be critical in determining how this balance is achieved.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigeria launches new astrology guidelines amid rising belief in in? Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has issued new guidelines on the practice of astrology, known locally as "IN," amid a surge in public interest and debates about its role in society. Why does this matter for economy-business? The guidelines, published on 15 April 2025, aim to regulate the industry and ensure that practitioners adhere to ethical standards. What are the key facts about nigeria launches new astrology guidelines amid rising belief in in? They require all astrologers to register with the ministry and undergo a certification process.

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