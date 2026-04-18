Portugal’s U19 women’s football team has been eliminated from the European Championship qualifiers after a 2-1 loss to Spain in Lisbon on 15 October, marking a significant setback for the nation’s youth development programme. The defeat ended Portugal’s hopes of securing a spot in the 2025 U19 Women’s Euro, a tournament that has become a key platform for emerging talent across Europe. The result highlights growing competition in the region, with Spain’s dominance in youth football raising questions about long-term strategies for African nations seeking to improve their own footballing infrastructure.

Portugal’s Struggles Reflect Broader Youth Development Gaps

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has long invested in youth academies, but the U19 team’s failure to qualify underscores systemic challenges. Portugal’s under-19 squad had only one win in their five-group matches, finishing third behind Spain and Italy. The FPF’s director of youth development, Maria Fernandes, admitted that the team lacked the tactical discipline and physicality required to compete with stronger European sides. “We need to invest more in high-performance training and grassroots engagement,” she said in a press statement. “Otherwise, we will continue to fall behind.”

economy-business · Portugal Misses U19 Women's Euro Qualifier — Spain Advances Amid Regional Rivalry

This failure is not just a footballing issue but also a reflection of broader developmental gaps. Portugal’s youth football programme, while respected, faces criticism for not producing enough elite players for the national team. In contrast, Spain’s U19 team has consistently performed well, winning the 2022 U19 Euro and producing stars like Rodri and Ferran Torres. The gap between the two nations highlights the importance of structured, long-term investment in sports development, a lesson that could be valuable for African countries aiming to build competitive football systems.

Spain’s Success Offers Lessons for African Football Nations

Spain’s qualification for the U19 Women’s Euro is part of a broader trend of excellence in youth football. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has prioritized technical skills and tactical awareness from an early age, creating a pipeline of world-class players. This model has not only strengthened Spain’s national teams but also boosted the global profile of its football academies. The RFEF’s investment in women’s football has been particularly notable, with the women’s national team reaching the 2023 World Cup final and the U19 team securing a place in the 2025 tournament.

African football nations, including Nigeria, have long struggled to replicate this success. Nigeria’s U19 women’s team, which reached the 2022 U19 World Cup, faces similar challenges in maintaining competitive edge. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has acknowledged the need for better infrastructure and coaching, but progress has been slow. “We need to learn from Spain’s model,” said NFF technical director Amos Akpan. “Investing in youth development is the only way to ensure long-term success.”

Investment in Youth: A Shared Priority for Africa and Europe

Both Portugal and Spain have shown that prioritizing youth development can yield long-term benefits. For African nations, the lessons are clear: without sustained investment in grassroots football, it is difficult to compete on the global stage. The African Union’s 2063 Development Agenda, which includes sports as a tool for youth empowerment, aligns with this approach. However, implementation remains a challenge, with many African countries lacking the resources and infrastructure to support large-scale football development programmes.

Spain’s success in youth football has also boosted its economy, with clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid attracting global investment and tourism. Similarly, African nations could benefit from developing their football ecosystems, creating jobs and promoting regional integration. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched initiatives to improve youth training, but more support is needed from governments and private sectors.

What’s Next for African Football Development?

The upcoming 2025 U19 Women’s Euro will be a key test for European teams, but it also serves as a reminder of the importance of long-term planning. For African nations, the focus must shift from short-term results to sustainable development. This includes improving coaching standards, building better facilities, and increasing access to football for girls and boys in rural areas. The NFF and other regional bodies are already working on new strategies, but progress will depend on political will and financial commitment.

As Portugal and Spain continue to dominate youth football, African nations must find ways to bridge the gap. The success of Spain’s U19 team offers a blueprint for how investment in young talent can lead to national and continental success. With the right policies and resources, African football has the potential to become a global force, just as Spain and Portugal have done in recent years.

The next few years will be critical for African football development. With the 2025 U19 Women’s Euro on the horizon, nations like Nigeria and Ghana must accelerate their efforts to build strong youth programmes. The lessons from Portugal and Spain show that patience, investment, and strategic planning are essential. What African countries do now will shape their footballing future for decades to come.