The Ernest Shonekan Centre, in partnership with Eurocham, launched a reform agenda on Thursday aimed at addressing policy bottlenecks that have long hindered business operations in Nigeria. The initiative, backed by stakeholders from the private sector and civil society, seeks to streamline regulatory processes and improve the investment climate. The event took place in Lagos, a hub for economic activity and a focal point for policy discussions.

Reform Agenda Targets Regulatory Hurdles

The new agenda focuses on reducing bureaucratic delays and improving transparency in government operations. It highlights the need for legislative reforms to ensure that businesses can operate more efficiently. The Shonekan Centre, a leading think tank, played a key role in drafting the proposals, which were presented to a panel of experts and policymakers.

economy-business · Eurocham Launches Reform Agenda to Tackle Policy Bottlenecks

One of the central recommendations is the establishment of a single-window system for business licensing. This would cut down the time and cost of starting a business, which currently takes an average of 22 days in Nigeria. The plan also calls for the digitisation of government services to reduce red tape and increase accountability.

Stakeholders Demand Immediate Action

Business leaders at the event urged the government to act swiftly on the proposed reforms. "Nigeria's economy is at a crossroads," said Dr. Chukwudi Nwabueze, a senior fellow at the Shonekan Centre. "Without meaningful policy changes, we risk losing ground to regional competitors like Kenya and South Africa."

Industry representatives also pointed to the high cost of doing business in Nigeria, which remains one of the top five most expensive economies for entrepreneurs. The World Bank's 2023 Ease of Doing Business report ranked Nigeria 134th out of 190 countries, citing complex regulations and inconsistent enforcement as major barriers.

Link to African Development Goals

The reform agenda aligns with several African development goals, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By improving governance and reducing inefficiencies, Nigeria can enhance its competitiveness and contribute to regional economic integration.

The Shonekan Centre's efforts also reflect a broader pan-African movement towards policy innovation. Countries like Rwanda and Ghana have made significant progress by implementing similar reforms, proving that structural changes can drive economic growth and attract foreign investment.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive momentum, experts warn that implementation remains a challenge. Bureaucratic inertia and political resistance could slow down the process. A recent survey by the Nigerian Business Coalition found that 68% of businesses still face obstacles in navigating the regulatory environment.

However, the initiative presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to position itself as a leader in economic reform. With the right policies in place, the country could unlock its vast potential and create jobs for its growing youth population.

Next Steps and Timeline

The reform agenda will now be presented to the National Assembly for legislative review. A key deadline is the end of the third quarter of 2024, when the government is expected to unveil its economic recovery plan. The Shonekan Centre has pledged to monitor progress and hold officials accountable.

Business groups have also called for the creation of a public-private task force to ensure the reforms are implemented effectively. As the agenda moves forward, all eyes will be on Nigeria's ability to turn policy promises into real change.