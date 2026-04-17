Fernando Daniel, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s creative industry, has launched a new school in Lagos aimed at providing educational opportunities to underprivileged young talents. The initiative, known as “Escola Justa,” seeks to address the growing disparity in access to quality education, particularly for children from low-income families. The school, located in the heart of the Nigerian capital, is the result of a collaboration between Daniel and the People’s Trust (PT), a local organisation focused on community empowerment.

Addressing Educational Inequality in Lagos

“While I was walking to school early in the morning, some of my colleagues arrived in Porsches,” Daniel said during the launch event. “That inequality is what I want to change.” The school, which opened its doors in early 2024, is designed to provide free education, including access to technology and mentorship from professionals in the arts and business sectors. The initiative is part of a broader effort to support Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which focuses on inclusive and equitable quality education.

economy-business · Fernando Daniel Launches School for Young Talents in Lagos

Located in the Yaba district of Lagos, the school serves a population where over 60% of children from low-income families do not complete secondary education, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The school’s first cohort includes 150 students aged 12 to 18, with plans to expand to 500 by 2025. “We want to create a system where talent is not limited by income,” said Daniel, who is also a singer and producer.

PT’s Role in Social Development

The People’s Trust (PT), a grassroots organisation founded in 2018, has played a key role in the school’s development. PT, which operates in several Nigerian states, focuses on community-led projects that promote education, health, and economic empowerment. “Our mission is to build a society where no child is left behind,” said PT’s founder, Adebayo Adeyemi. “Fernando’s vision aligns with our goals, and we are excited to support this initiative.”

The school’s curriculum is designed to be both academic and practical, with a strong emphasis on digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and the arts. Students will also receive mentorship from industry leaders, including Daniel himself. “This is not just about education,” said Adeyemi. “It’s about giving young people the tools they need to shape their futures.”

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the optimism surrounding the project, challenges remain. Funding for the school is still a concern, and the organisation relies on donations and partnerships with private sector firms. “We need more support from both local and international donors,” said Adeyemi. “This is a long-term investment in the future of Nigeria.”

The school also faces the challenge of reaching children in more remote areas of Lagos. While the Yaba location is central, many low-income families live in the outskirts of the city. “We plan to open satellite centres in the next two years,” said Daniel. “Our goal is to make this model replicable across the country.”

Implications for African Development

The initiative by Fernando Daniel and PT highlights the growing role of private and community-led efforts in advancing African development goals. With governments often struggling to provide adequate education and infrastructure, such collaborations are becoming increasingly vital. “This is a model that can be replicated across the continent,” said Dr. Nia Ndiaye, a policy analyst at the African Development Institute. “When private citizens and organisations step in, it can have a significant impact on social mobility.”

Education is a cornerstone of economic growth and stability, and initiatives like this one are crucial for addressing the skills gap in African economies. “If we can invest in young people, we can drive innovation and development,” said Ndiaye. “This is not just about one school in Lagos — it’s about a movement.”

What to Watch Next

The success of the Lagos school will be closely monitored by education officials and development experts. By the end of 2024, the school plans to publish its first annual report, detailing student performance, community engagement, and funding sources. “We want to be transparent and accountable,” said Daniel. “This is just the beginning.”

As the initiative gains momentum, it could inspire similar projects across Africa. With over 250 million young people on the continent, the need for quality education is urgent. The coming months will be critical in determining whether this model can be scaled and sustained. For now, the school in Yaba stands as a symbol of what is possible when talent and opportunity intersect.

Editorial Opinion “When private citizens and organisations step in, it can have a significant impact on social mobility.” Education is a cornerstone of economic growth and stability, and initiatives like this one are crucial for addressing the skills gap in African economies. Funding for the school is still a concern, and the organisation relies on donations and partnerships with private sector firms. — panapress.org Editorial Team