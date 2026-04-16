Sudan's war, now in its third year, has seen a rare glimpse into the chaos as journalist Mohamed Suleiman's phone, long disconnected, suddenly reconnected, sending three messages that captured the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis. The messages, sent from Khartoum, highlight the country's deepening instability and the urgent need for international intervention. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has displaced over 10 million people and left millions without access to basic services.

Three Messages, Three Crises

Mohamed Suleiman, a journalist based in Khartoum, had been unable to communicate for months as fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces intensified. When his phone finally turned on, it sent three messages that painted a grim picture of life in the capital. The first message detailed a bombing near the Jazeera Hotel, a known gathering spot for civilians seeking shelter. The second reported a shortage of medical supplies in a makeshift clinic, and the third warned of a military advance in the northern district of Karari.

politics-governance · Sudan's War Unfolds in Three Messages as Reporter's Phone Reconnects

The messages underscore the fragmented nature of the conflict, where different areas of Khartoum face distinct challenges. In the east, the city's main hospital has been hit multiple times, while in the west, residents report frequent power cuts and food shortages. The messages also revealed the growing role of local militias, which have taken control of key infrastructure in some neighborhoods, further complicating relief efforts.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The war has pushed Sudan into a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 20 million people in need of aid, according to the United Nations. The UN World Food Programme reported that food prices have surged by 250% in the last year, making it nearly impossible for many families to afford even basic meals. In Khartoum, the situation is particularly dire, with aid workers struggling to reach areas under heavy fighting.

Healthcare has also collapsed in many parts of the country. The Ministry of Health in Sudan reported that 60% of hospitals are non-operational, and many doctors have fled the country. The lack of medical supplies has led to a spike in preventable diseases, including cholera and measles, which have already claimed hundreds of lives.

International Response and Domestic Challenges

The international community has called for an immediate ceasefire and increased aid, but progress has been slow. The African Union and the United Nations have repeatedly urged both warring factions to engage in dialogue, but no meaningful negotiations have taken place. Meanwhile, the Sudanese government has been criticized for its lack of coordination in delivering aid, with some officials accused of diverting resources for political gain.

The conflict has also had a ripple effect across the continent. Neighboring countries, including Egypt and Chad, have seen an influx of refugees, straining their already limited resources. In Nigeria, which has its own security challenges, the crisis in Sudan has raised concerns about regional stability. Analysts warn that without a swift resolution, the conflict could destabilize the entire Horn of Africa.

Regional Impact and Economic Strain

The war has disrupted trade routes and affected the flow of goods across the region. The Nile River, which is vital for agriculture and transport, has seen increased instability, impacting farmers and merchants who rely on its waters. In Khartoum, the main market, Al-Sayeda Amina, has been largely abandoned, with traders reporting a 70% drop in sales over the past year.

Economically, Sudan is in freefall. The currency has lost over 90% of its value, and inflation has reached 500%. The government has been unable to stabilize the economy, and foreign investment has all but disappeared. Without a political solution, the country's development goals—set under the African Union's Agenda 2063—remain out of reach.

What Comes Next?

As the conflict enters its third year, the situation in Sudan shows no signs of improvement. The next few months will be critical, with the UN Security Council set to meet in July to discuss further sanctions against the warring parties. Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations are preparing for a potential surge in displacement as the rainy season begins, which could worsen the already dire conditions in refugee camps.

For Sudan, the path to recovery remains uncertain. The war has not only deepened existing challenges but also created new ones, from food insecurity to political fragmentation. The international community must act quickly to prevent further suffering and support long-term development. As Mohamed Suleiman's messages remind us, the cost of inaction is measured in human lives and lost opportunities.

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