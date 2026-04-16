Industry Recognition Awards has opened nominations for its 2024 edition, inviting 500 technology firms across Nigeria to apply for recognition in categories such as innovation, leadership, and digital transformation. The initiative, launched by the Chartered Institute of Management, aims to highlight Africa’s growing tech ecosystem and align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises digital innovation as a driver of economic growth and job creation.

Boosting Digital Innovation Across Nigeria

The awards are part of a broader effort to elevate the profile of African tech startups and established firms. By recognising excellence, the initiative encourages investment and fosters a culture of innovation that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 9 on industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

environment-nature · Industry Recognition Awards Unveil New Nominations — 500 Tech Firms Eligible

The deadline for submissions is 30 April 2024, with winners set to be announced in July. “This is a critical moment for Nigeria’s tech scene,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a tech entrepreneur and advisor to the Chartered Institute of Management. “The awards will not only celebrate success but also create a benchmark for quality and performance across the sector.”

Aligning with African Development Objectives

The initiative reflects a growing trend across the continent to formalise and support the tech industry. In 2023, Nigeria’s tech sector attracted over $1.2 billion in venture capital, according to a report by Disrupt Africa. The Industry Recognition Awards aim to capitalise on this momentum by providing a platform for firms to showcase their impact and attract further investment.

“Africa’s future is digital,” said Dr. Nkechi Onyebuchi, a policy analyst at the African Development Bank. “By recognising and rewarding excellence, we can ensure that the continent’s tech sector continues to grow and contribute to regional development.”

Challenges and Opportunities in the Tech Sector

Despite the progress, the sector faces challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited access to financing, and regulatory hurdles. In Lagos, one of Nigeria’s tech hubs, startups often struggle with unreliable electricity and high operational costs. The awards, however, offer a chance to spotlight solutions and encourage public and private sector collaboration.

“The awards will help us connect with investors and partners who understand the unique challenges of African tech,” said Chidi Nwosu, founder of a fintech startup in Abuja. “It’s a step towards building a more sustainable and scalable ecosystem.”

Supporting Youth Employment and Economic Growth

The tech sector is a major employer for young Africans, with over 1.5 million people working in the industry in Nigeria alone. The Industry Recognition Awards aim to amplify this impact by promoting best practices and encouraging mentorship programmes. “We want to inspire the next generation of innovators,” said Adeyemi. “This is about creating a legacy of excellence.”

The initiative also aligns with the African Union’s Youth Empowerment Strategy, which seeks to create 30 million jobs by 2030. By recognising and rewarding talent, the awards contribute to this goal, ensuring that African youth have the tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital economy.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for the Awards?

With nominations open, the focus now shifts to the evaluation process. A panel of industry experts, including representatives from the Chartered Institute of Management and the Nigerian Technology Association, will assess the applications. Winners will receive not only recognition but also access to global networks and potential funding opportunities.

As the deadline approaches, stakeholders across Nigeria are watching closely. The awards represent more than just a celebration of success — they signal a shift towards a more structured and supportive environment for African tech. “This is just the beginning,” said Dr. Onyebuchi. “We must continue to invest in innovation if we are to achieve our development goals.”

Next Steps and What to Watch

The next major milestone is the announcement of the shortlisted candidates in May 2024. Following this, a series of virtual and in-person events will be held across major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, to celebrate the winners and discuss the future of the tech sector. Investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers are expected to attend, highlighting the growing importance of the industry in Africa’s development agenda.

For now, the focus remains on the nominations. With over 500 firms eligible, the competition is expected to be fierce. As the tech sector continues to evolve, the Industry Recognition Awards offer a clear signal that innovation and excellence are being recognised and rewarded across the continent.

Editorial Opinion Investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers are expected to attend, highlighting the growing importance of the industry in Africa’s development agenda. “It’s a step towards building a more sustainable and scalable ecosystem.” Supporting Youth Employment and Economic Growth The tech sector is a major employer for young Africans, with over 1.5 million people working in the industry in Nigeria alone. — panapress.org Editorial Team