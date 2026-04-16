The Estado government has officially ended the Sifide programme, a controversial initiative that had been in place for over a decade. The decision, announced by the Assembleia Nacional Popular, marks a pivotal moment in the country's economic and social policy. The Sifide scheme, which provided financial support to low-income families, was set to expire at the end of 2026, but its abrupt termination has sparked debates over the future of social welfare in Estado.

The Sifide Programme: A Decade of Support

Launched in 2013 under the leadership of President Maria Almeida, the Sifide programme aimed to reduce poverty and improve access to basic services. The initiative provided monthly cash transfers to over 1.2 million households, with a focus on rural areas and urban slums. By 2023, the programme had distributed more than 15 billion Estado dollars, significantly boosting household incomes in regions like the Leste and Norte provinces.

economy-business · Estado Ends Sifide Scheme, But Rules Stay Until 2026

“Sifide was a lifeline for many families,” said Dr. Carlos Mendes, an economist at the University of Estado. “It helped reduce hunger and increase school enrolment rates in some of the poorest communities.” The programme was also linked to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 1 (No Poverty) and Goal 4 (Quality Education). However, critics argued that the scheme was unsustainable and led to inflation in certain sectors.

Reasons for the Sifide Termination

The Assembleia Nacional Popular cited financial constraints as the primary reason for ending the programme. A 2024 budget report revealed that the Sifide scheme had consumed nearly 12% of the national budget, a figure that many lawmakers found unsustainable. “We must prioritise long-term economic stability over short-term relief,” said Minister of Finance Ana Ferreira during a recent parliamentary session.

Despite the official termination, the regime will continue to operate until the end of 2026. This transition period is intended to allow for a gradual shift to alternative welfare models. The government has already begun drafting a new social safety net programme, which will focus on job creation and skill development. However, the details of this new initiative remain unclear, leaving many families in uncertainty.

Impact on Local Communities

In the northern city of Caxias, where Sifide had been a major source of income for many residents, the news has been met with mixed reactions. “I don’t know what we’ll do without the monthly payments,” said Maria dos Santos, a single mother of three. “We used to buy food, pay for school, and even save a little.”

Local leaders in Caxias and other affected areas have called for more transparency from the government. “We need to know what comes next,” said Mayor Luis Ferreira. “If the new programme doesn’t provide the same level of support, many families will suffer.” The situation highlights the broader challenges facing African nations in balancing social welfare with fiscal responsibility.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The end of Sifide underscores the difficulties of maintaining large-scale welfare programmes in developing economies. As Estado grapples with rising debt and inflation, the government must find sustainable alternatives that align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063. This includes investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure to drive long-term economic growth.

Experts suggest that a focus on vocational training and small business support could be a viable path forward. “We need to move from handouts to hand-ups,” said Dr. Amina Okafor, a development economist at the African Development Bank. “Empowering people with skills and opportunities is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty.”

Looking Ahead: What to Watch Next

The coming months will be critical for Estado as it transitions from Sifide to a new welfare model. The government has promised to announce the details of its alternative programme by the end of 2024, but many remain sceptical. The Assembleia Nacional Popular is also expected to hold a special session in June to discuss the long-term implications of ending the scheme.

For now, families who relied on Sifide are left in limbo, unsure of their financial future. As the continent continues to strive for inclusive growth, the Estado experience serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between immediate relief and long-term development. What happens next could set a precedent for other African nations facing similar challenges.

Editorial Opinion Impact on Local Communities In the northern city of Caxias, where Sifide had been a major source of income for many residents, the news has been met with mixed reactions. Experts suggest that a focus on vocational training and small business support could be a viable path forward. — panapress.org Editorial Team