CALMAC, the Cross River State Development and Investment Company, has announced a series of major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting economic growth in Nigeria. The initiatives, launched in early 2024, include the expansion of the Calabar Free Trade Zone, the construction of a new industrial park, and the modernisation of key transportation routes. These developments are part of a broader strategy to position Cross River State as a regional economic hub and align with national and continental development goals.

CALMAC's Strategic Vision for Cross River State

CALMAC's latest projects are designed to address long-standing challenges in infrastructure and economic diversification. The Calabar Free Trade Zone expansion, for instance, is expected to create thousands of jobs and attract both local and foreign investment. The industrial park, located near the port city of Calabar, will focus on manufacturing, agriculture, and technology sectors. These projects come at a time when Nigeria is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil and promote sustainable growth.

economy-business · CALMAC Launches Major Infrastructure Projects — Boosting Nigeria's Economic Growth

“Calmac’s initiatives are not just about economic growth; they are about transforming Cross River into a model state for development,” said Dr. Chidi Nwabudike, a senior economic analyst. “If successful, these projects could serve as a blueprint for other states looking to harness their natural resources and strategic locations.”

Alignment with African Development Goals

The developments by CALMAC align with several African development goals, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises industrialisation, infrastructure, and job creation. By investing in transportation, energy, and industrial zones, CALMAC is contributing to the broader vision of a more integrated and self-sufficient Africa.

“These projects reflect a shift towards more inclusive and sustainable development,” said Prof. Amina Adesuwa, a development economist. “They demonstrate how regional actors can drive progress by focusing on local needs while connecting to continental and global markets.”

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, challenges remain. Funding, bureaucratic delays, and the need for skilled labour could slow progress. However, CALMAC has partnered with international development agencies and private sector players to mitigate these risks. The company has also pledged to prioritise environmental sustainability and community engagement in its projects.

“This is a significant opportunity for Cross River State, but it also requires strong governance and accountability,” said Nwabudike. “If CALMAC can deliver on its promises, it could become a catalyst for broader economic transformation across Nigeria.”

What’s Next for CALMAC?

Looking ahead, CALMAC plans to expand its initiatives beyond the state’s borders, collaborating with other regional governments to create a more connected economic landscape. The company has also announced a series of public consultations to ensure that local communities are involved in the planning and implementation of the projects.

For now, the focus remains on the 2024 development roadmap. As Nigeria continues its journey toward economic diversification, CALMAC’s efforts in Cross River State could serve as a critical test case for the viability of regional development strategies across the continent.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about calmac launches major infrastructure projects boosting nigerias economic growth? CALMAC, the Cross River State Development and Investment Company, has announced a series of major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting economic growth in Nigeria. Why does this matter for economy-business? These developments are part of a broader strategy to position Cross River State as a regional economic hub and align with national and continental development goals. What are the key facts about calmac launches major infrastructure projects boosting nigerias economic growth? The Calabar Free Trade Zone expansion, for instance, is expected to create thousands of jobs and attract both local and foreign investment.

Editorial Opinion “These projects reflect a shift towards more inclusive and sustainable development,” said Prof. “This is a significant opportunity for Cross River State, but it also requires strong governance and accountability,” said Nwabudike. — panapress.org Editorial Team