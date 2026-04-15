US President Donald Trump has threatened to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell if he does not resign by May, signaling a deepening conflict between the White House and the central bank. The move comes amid growing tensions over monetary policy and the economy, with Trump repeatedly criticizing Powell for keeping interest rates high. The threat has sent shockwaves through financial markets, raising concerns about the independence of the Fed and its ability to manage inflation without political interference.

Trump’s Ultimatum and the Fed’s Independence

Trump’s warning to Powell came during a White House meeting with economic advisors, where he expressed frustration over the Fed’s slow response to his economic agenda. “If Powell doesn’t resign by May, I’ll fire him,” the president reportedly said, according to sources. This ultimatum reflects a broader pattern of tension between the administration and the central bank, which has maintained a cautious approach to raising interest rates despite Trump’s calls for more aggressive action.

economy-business · Trump Threatens to Fire Fed Chair Powell if He Doesn't Resign by May

The Federal Reserve, led by Powell, has faced increasing pressure to cut rates to support economic growth. However, the central bank has emphasized the need to control inflation, which has remained stubbornly high. Powell, a former Wall Street banker, has repeatedly defended the Fed’s independence, stating that monetary policy should be guided by data, not political considerations.

Implications for Global Markets and African Economies

The potential removal of Powell could have far-reaching consequences for global financial markets, particularly for emerging economies like those in Africa. A shift in US monetary policy could lead to capital flight, currency volatility, and higher borrowing costs for African nations reliant on foreign investment. Nigeria, for instance, has seen its naira weaken against the dollar in recent months, partly due to uncertainty in global financial markets.

Analysts warn that the situation could disrupt efforts to stabilize African economies. “If the Fed becomes a political tool, it could undermine confidence in global markets, which in turn affects African growth,” said Dr. Adebayo Adesina, an economist at the African Development Bank. “This is not just a US issue — it’s a continental challenge.”

Historical Context and Policy Challenges

Powell’s leadership at the Fed has been marked by a focus on inflation control and financial stability. Since his appointment in 2018, the central bank has raised interest rates multiple times to curb rising prices. However, Trump has consistently criticized these moves, arguing that they hurt business and job creation. This clash highlights a broader issue in US politics — the tension between short-term economic goals and long-term stability.

The situation also raises questions about the role of central banks in democratic systems. In many African countries, central banks face similar pressures from governments eager to boost growth through monetary easing. The US case serves as a cautionary tale, illustrating the risks of politicizing monetary policy.

What to Watch Next

As May approaches, the focus will shift to whether Powell will resign or face termination. The outcome could set a precedent for how central banks operate in the future. For African nations, the stakes are high — a more politically influenced Fed could lead to greater financial instability, complicating efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in health, education, and economic growth.

Investors and policymakers in Nigeria and other African countries are closely monitoring the situation. A Fed that prioritizes political interests over economic stability could trigger a wave of capital outflows, hitting African markets hard. As the deadline nears, the world will be watching to see if Powell stands firm or if the White House succeeds in reshaping the central bank’s direction.

Editorial Opinion However, Trump has consistently criticized these moves, arguing that they hurt business and job creation. This clash highlights a broader issue in US politics — the tension between short-term economic goals and long-term stability. — panapress.org Editorial Team