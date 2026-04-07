Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has launched a comprehensive digital economy strategy aimed at boosting economic growth and modernising the country’s infrastructure. The plan, unveiled in Lagos on 15 May 2022, sets a target of achieving 30% annual growth in the digital sector by 2025. The initiative is part of the government’s broader vision to position Nigeria as a digital hub in Africa, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The strategy includes investments in broadband expansion, e-governance, and digital literacy programs, with a focus on empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Key Components of the Strategy

The digital economy strategy outlines three core pillars: infrastructure development, digital skills training, and innovation promotion. Under infrastructure, the government plans to expand high-speed internet coverage to 70% of the population by 2025, with a particular emphasis on rural areas. This initiative is expected to reduce the digital divide and support economic inclusion. The second pillar focuses on training 10 million Nigerians in digital skills by 2025, with partnerships with organisations like AfriLabs and iHub. The third pillar encourages startups and tech innovation, with a dedicated fund of N50 billion to support local entrepreneurs.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches Digital Economy Strategy — 30% Growth Target by 2025

The strategy also highlights the importance of e-governance, aiming to digitise 80% of public services by 2025. This move is expected to reduce corruption, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency in public administration. The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, led by Minister Adebayo Shittu, has stated that the plan will create over 2 million jobs in the digital sector by 2025. “This is not just about technology—it’s about transforming how we live, work, and govern,” Shittu said during the launch.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the ambitious goals, several challenges could hinder the success of the digital economy strategy. One major issue is the lack of reliable electricity, which remains a critical barrier to digital adoption. According to the World Bank, only 60% of Nigerians have access to electricity, with rural areas facing even greater shortages. Another challenge is the limited digital literacy among the population, particularly in rural regions. Experts warn that without targeted education and awareness campaigns, the benefits of the strategy may not be evenly distributed.

However, the strategy also presents significant opportunities for African development. By investing in digital infrastructure, Nigeria can position itself as a leader in the continent’s tech sector, attracting foreign investment and fostering innovation. The plan aligns with the African Union’s goal of creating a single digital market by 2030, which aims to boost trade, connectivity, and economic integration across the continent. Furthermore, the digital economy could play a key role in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas like education, health, and gender equality.

Stakeholder Reactions

Private sector leaders and civil society organisations have welcomed the strategy, but some have called for more concrete action. “While the plan is a positive step, we need to see more investment in rural areas and better coordination between government agencies,” said Adesuwa Akindele, CEO of Freepik In, a Nigerian tech firm. She added that the success of the strategy will depend on how effectively the government can implement its commitments. Meanwhile, the African Union has expressed support for Nigeria’s initiative, describing it as a model for other African countries seeking to modernise their economies.

International partners, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank, have also pledged support. The World Bank has committed $500 million to help fund the digital infrastructure projects, while the African Development Bank has launched a special fund to support SMEs in the tech sector. These investments are expected to accelerate the digital transformation of Nigeria’s economy and create a ripple effect across the continent.

Looking Ahead

The next phase of the strategy will involve the implementation of the digital skills training program and the expansion of broadband access. A review meeting is scheduled for December 2022 to assess progress and address any obstacles. The government has also announced plans to launch a national digital identity system by 2023, which will streamline access to public services and financial inclusion. As Nigeria moves forward, the success of its digital economy strategy will be closely watched by other African nations seeking to harness the power of technology for development.

What to watch: The government’s ability to secure funding, overcome infrastructure challenges, and ensure inclusive access to digital services will determine the long-term impact of the strategy. With the right support and execution, Nigeria has the potential to become a digital leader in Africa, setting a precedent for other countries in the region.

Editorial Opinion Experts warn that without targeted education and awareness campaigns, the benefits of the strategy may not be evenly distributed. However, the strategy also presents significant opportunities for African development. — panapress.org Editorial Team