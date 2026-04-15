Minister of Finance Miranda Sarmento has come under scrutiny after a recent speech in Lagos where she outlined a new economic strategy, leading to speculation about whether the plan is a genuine reform or a political tactic. Sarmento, who has held the position since 2023, has been a central figure in Nigeria's efforts to address its growing debt and inflation crisis, which has seen the naira depreciate by over 30% since the start of the year.

Reform or Rhetoric?

Sarmento's latest address to the National Assembly highlighted a push for fiscal discipline and private sector investment. She called for a reduction in subsidies and a reevaluation of foreign debt obligations, citing a need to stabilize the economy. However, critics argue that her proposals lack concrete measures and could worsen the situation for the average Nigerian.

economy-business · Miranda Sarmento Sparks Controversy Over Nigeria's Economic Strategy

The minister’s statements have been met with mixed reactions. Some economists, like Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi from the University of Ibadan, say the plan is necessary but poorly communicated. “Nigeria is at a crossroads. Without structural reforms, the economy will continue to falter,” he said. Others, however, accuse Sarmento of using the crisis to deflect blame from previous government policies.

Context of Economic Strain

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has faced persistent challenges, including a decline in oil revenues, rising inflation, and a weakening currency. In 2024, the country’s inflation rate reached 27%, the highest in a decade, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This has led to a sharp increase in the cost of living, with basic goods like rice and bread becoming unaffordable for many.

The government has also struggled with its foreign debt, which stands at over $60 billion. Sarmento’s proposal to renegotiate some of these debts has been seen as a potential move to ease the burden. However, the lack of clarity on how this would be achieved has raised concerns among both local and international investors.

Public and Political Reactions

Public opinion remains divided. While some citizens welcome the call for economic discipline, others fear that cuts to subsidies will hit the poor the hardest. A survey by the Nigeria Centre for Democratic Development found that 68% of respondents believe the government is not doing enough to address the crisis.

Politically, Sarmento’s position is under pressure. Opposition leaders have accused her of failing to deliver on previous promises, while some within her own party have called for a more transparent approach. “The people deserve clarity, not just political slogans,” said Senator Chidi Nwankwo, a member of the All Progressives Congress.

International Perspectives

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been monitoring Nigeria’s economic situation closely. In a recent report, the IMF warned that without significant reforms, the country could face a debt default. The organisation has urged the government to implement policies that promote growth and reduce reliance on oil.

Meanwhile, regional partners, including the African Development Bank, have expressed concern over the lack of a clear roadmap. “Nigeria’s stability is critical for the entire region,” said Dr. Adebayo Akindele, an economic analyst at the AfDB. “A failure to act now could have far-reaching consequences.”

What Comes Next?

The coming weeks will be crucial for Sarmento and the government. A key meeting with the National Assembly is scheduled for early April, where the proposed reforms will be debated. The outcome could determine whether the plan moves forward or is shelved due to political resistance.

For now, Nigerians are watching closely. With inflation expected to rise further in the coming months, the pressure on the government to deliver real change is mounting. Whether Sarmento’s strategy is a genuine step toward recovery or a calculated political move remains to be seen.

As the deadline for the National Assembly meeting approaches, all eyes are on Nigeria’s leadership. The decisions made in the next few weeks could shape the country’s economic future for years to come.