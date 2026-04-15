Quais, a key economic policy initiative in Nigeria, has taken a major step forward as the Federal Ministry of Finance unveils new measures aimed at accelerating infrastructure and job creation. The policy, launched in Lagos on Monday, seeks to address long-standing challenges in the country’s economic development, including poor road networks, limited access to clean water, and high youth unemployment. The move comes amid growing pressure from local and international stakeholders to deliver on the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) 2030 vision for sustainable growth across the continent.

Quais Policy Unveiled in Lagos

The Quais initiative was officially announced by Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed during a press briefing in Lagos, where she highlighted its potential to transform Nigeria’s economic landscape. “Quais is not just a policy; it is a blueprint for inclusive growth,” Ahmed said. The program focuses on three pillars: infrastructure development, education reform, and private sector investment. The government has pledged N1.2 trillion over the next five years to fund the first phase of the project, which includes the construction of 1,000 kilometers of new roads and the expansion of vocational training centers in 15 states.

economy-business · Quais Launches New Policy to Boost Nigerian Economic Growth

One of the most anticipated components of the policy is the establishment of the National Skills Development Agency (NSDA), a new institution tasked with coordinating technical and vocational education. The NSDA will partner with local universities and international organizations, including the AfDB, to create a workforce equipped for the 21st-century economy. “This is a game-changer for Nigeria’s youth,” said Dr. Chika Nwosu, an economic advisor to the ministry. “We’re not just building roads—we’re building futures.”

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the optimism, analysts warn that the success of Quais hinges on effective implementation. Nigeria has a history of underperforming public projects, with over 60% of infrastructure contracts failing to meet deadlines, according to a 2023 report by the World Bank. “The real test is whether the government can maintain the momentum and avoid the usual bureaucratic bottlenecks,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior researcher at the Lagos-based Centre for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR).

The policy also faces challenges in funding and coordination. While the N1.2 trillion commitment is significant, it represents just 2% of Nigeria’s annual budget. Critics argue that more private sector involvement is needed to sustain long-term growth. “Quais is a good start, but it needs to be scaled up with private investment and regional cooperation,” said Dr. Nwosu. “Nigeria cannot do this alone.”

Impact on African Development Goals

The Quais policy aligns closely with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes economic transformation, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, has a crucial role to play in achieving these goals. The AfDB has already pledged support for the initiative, with a $500 million loan earmarked for the first phase of the NSDA program.

“This is a step in the right direction for the continent,” said Dr. Amina Jalloh, an AfDB representative in Nigeria. “If Nigeria can implement Quais effectively, it could serve as a model for other African countries facing similar challenges.” The policy’s focus on education and skills training also reflects the growing recognition that human capital is as vital as physical infrastructure in driving development.

What to Watch Next

The next major milestone for Quais is the launch of the first vocational training centers in Kano and Enugu states in early 2025. The government has also set a deadline for the completion of the first 200 kilometers of new roads by mid-2025. These projects will be closely monitored by both local and international partners, with regular progress reports to be published by the Ministry of Finance.

As the policy moves forward, the key question remains: will Quais deliver on its promises, or will it fall victim to the same systemic challenges that have hindered previous development initiatives in Nigeria? For now, the government is optimistic, and the people of Nigeria are watching closely.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about quais launches new policy to boost nigerian economic growth? Quais, a key economic policy initiative in Nigeria, has taken a major step forward as the Federal Ministry of Finance unveils new measures aimed at accelerating infrastructure and job creation. Why does this matter for economy-business? The move comes amid growing pressure from local and international stakeholders to deliver on the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) 2030 vision for sustainable growth across the continent. What are the key facts about quais launches new policy to boost nigerian economic growth? “Quais is not just a policy; it is a blueprint for inclusive growth,” Ahmed said.

Editorial Opinion While the N1.2 trillion commitment is significant, it represents just 2% of Nigeria’s annual budget. Critics argue that more private sector involvement is needed to sustain long-term growth. — panapress.org Editorial Team