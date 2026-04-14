US President Joe Biden has confirmed he chose Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2024 election, despite having previously expressed interest in Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. A report in The New York Times reveals that Biden had to make a strategic decision, with Harris’s selection seen as a way to secure support from key Democratic constituencies, including Black and Asian American voters. The choice has sparked discussions about the implications for US foreign policy, particularly in relation to Africa, where the Biden administration has prioritised economic partnerships and climate resilience.

Why the VP Choice Matters for Africa

The US has long played a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s development trajectory, with initiatives such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the Power Africa program aiming to boost trade and energy access. Biden’s selection of Harris, a woman of colour with deep roots in California, signals a shift in political messaging, but it also raises questions about how the administration will approach African development goals in the coming years. Whitmer, by contrast, had been seen as a potential candidate who could bring a more progressive, state-level approach to governance, which some analysts suggest could have influenced federal policies on global health and education.

politics-governance · Biden Chooses Harris Over Whitmer in VP Pick — What It Means for US-Africa Ties

Whitmer, who has led Michigan since 2019, has been a vocal advocate for renewable energy and infrastructure investment. Her potential inclusion on the ticket could have brought a fresh perspective on how the US supports African nations in their green transition. However, Biden’s decision to go with Harris, who has experience in both federal and state politics, appears to prioritise electoral viability over policy innovation. This move has drawn criticism from some within the Democratic Party who believe that Whitmer’s leadership could have strengthened the administration’s focus on domestic and international development.

US-Africa Relations: A Strategic Shift

The US has made Africa a central part of its foreign policy under Biden, with a focus on economic growth, security, and climate change. In 2022, the administration launched the US-Africa Leaders Summit, which brought together over 50 African leaders to discuss trade, technology, and investment. The summit aimed to reinforce the US’s role as a key partner in Africa’s development, with a particular emphasis on reducing poverty and improving access to education and healthcare.

Whitmer’s potential inclusion on the ticket could have brought a more hands-on approach to these goals, given her background in state-level policy. However, Biden’s choice of Harris has shifted the focus to a more national-level strategy. Harris has been a strong advocate for global health initiatives, including the expansion of the US’s role in combating HIV/AIDS and malaria. Her presence on the ticket may also influence how the administration approaches African development through multilateral institutions like the African Union and the United Nations.

What This Means for African Development Goals

The selection of Harris could have implications for the US’s ability to meet its development targets in Africa. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include targets on poverty, education, and health, have been a focal point for US-Africa collaboration. Biden’s administration has pledged to increase funding for global health and education programs, but the effectiveness of these efforts depends on political leadership and policy coherence.

Whitmer’s potential involvement could have brought a different perspective, particularly in areas such as infrastructure investment and climate adaptation. Michigan, which has faced challenges with aging infrastructure and environmental degradation, could have provided a model for how the US supports similar efforts in African countries. However, with Harris now on the ticket, the focus may shift towards a more national and international strategy, with less emphasis on state-level innovation.

What to Watch Next

As the 2024 election cycle moves forward, the impact of Biden’s VP choice on US-Africa relations will become clearer. The administration’s ability to maintain its development agenda will depend on how it balances electoral strategy with long-term policy goals. With the next US-Africa Leaders Summit scheduled for 2025, the coming months will be critical in determining the direction of US-Africa partnerships.

Whitmer’s exclusion from the ticket also raises questions about the future of progressive leadership within the Democratic Party. As African nations continue to navigate economic and political challenges, the US’s role in supporting their development will remain a key issue. Voters and policymakers alike will be watching closely to see how the Biden-Harris administration shapes its approach to Africa in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about biden chooses harris over whitmer in vp pick what it means for usafrica ties? US President Joe Biden has confirmed he chose Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2024 election, despite having previously expressed interest in Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Why does this matter for politics-governance? The choice has sparked discussions about the implications for US foreign policy, particularly in relation to Africa, where the Biden administration has prioritised economic partnerships and climate resilience. What are the key facts about biden chooses harris over whitmer in vp pick what it means for usafrica ties? Biden’s selection of Harris, a woman of colour with deep roots in California, signals a shift in political messaging, but it also raises questions about how the administration will approach African development goals in the coming years.