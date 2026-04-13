Nigeria’s gold and silver prices fell on Thursday as global markets reacted to stalled US-Iran peace talks, while oil prices rose sharply. The drop in precious metals came amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reporting a 2.5% decline in gold prices to ₦5.8 million per ounce. Investors in Lagos are now reassessing their portfolios as uncertainty over regional stability grows.

Market Volatility Drives Precious Metal Declines

The decline in gold and silver prices reflects broader market uncertainty. On the London Metal Exchange, gold fell to $1,920 per ounce, while silver dropped to $24.50 per ounce. These movements are linked to the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, which have failed to produce a breakthrough, raising fears of renewed conflict in the Middle East. The Nigerian Stock Exchange noted that investor sentiment has shifted toward safer assets, including oil, which rose to $87 per barrel on Friday.

economy-business · Nigeria's Gold and Silver Prices Drop as Oil Rises Amid US-Iran Tensions

“The drop in gold and silver is a direct response to the geopolitical instability,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, an economist at the University of Ibadan. “As long as the situation in the Middle East remains unresolved, we can expect continued volatility in precious metals.”

Oil Prices Surge on Regional Tensions

Oil prices climbed as traders anticipated potential disruptions to supply routes in the Strait of Hormuz. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported that the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Lagos increased by 12% this week, reaching ₦185 per litre. This rise has sparked concerns among Nigerian consumers, who are already grappling with inflation and currency depreciation.

The surge in oil prices also highlights the interconnectedness of global markets and African economies. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest oil producer, is particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in international prices. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that rising fuel costs could exacerbate inflation, which hit 22.7% in April 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Investor Strategies in a Volatile Market

With gold and silver prices dropping, investors are turning to alternative strategies. Some are shifting funds into equities, while others are diversifying into real estate or foreign currencies. According to the Nigerian Association of Securities Dealers (NASD), there has been a 15% increase in foreign exchange transactions in the past month.

“Diversification is key,” said Grace Okoro, a financial advisor in Abuja. “Investors should not rely solely on precious metals or oil. A balanced portfolio is essential to weather market fluctuations.”

Implications for African Development

The current market trends underscore the challenges African countries face in achieving stable economic growth. Many African economies are heavily dependent on commodities, making them susceptible to global price swings. This volatility hinders long-term planning and investment in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for greater economic diversification across the continent. “African nations must reduce their reliance on volatile commodity markets and invest in sustainable development,” said Akinwumi Adesina, the AfDB’s President. “This is essential for achieving the goals outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.”

What to Watch Next

Investors and policymakers should closely monitor the outcome of the US-Iran negotiations, as well as the CBN’s response to rising fuel prices. The next meeting of the Nigerian Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled for June 12, where interest rates may be adjusted to curb inflation. Additionally, the AfDB is set to release its 2024 African Economic Outlook on June 20, which will provide further insights into the continent’s economic trajectory.

As the situation unfolds, African economies must remain agile and proactive in managing external shocks. For now, the focus remains on stabilizing markets and ensuring that development goals remain on track.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigerias gold and silver prices drop as oil rises amid usiran tensions? Nigeria’s gold and silver prices fell on Thursday as global markets reacted to stalled US-Iran peace talks, while oil prices rose sharply. Why does this matter for economy-business? Investors in Lagos are now reassessing their portfolios as uncertainty over regional stability grows. What are the key facts about nigerias gold and silver prices drop as oil rises amid usiran tensions? On the London Metal Exchange, gold fell to $1,920 per ounce, while silver dropped to $24.50 per ounce.

Editorial Opinion “Diversification is key,” said Grace Okoro, a financial advisor in Abuja. A balanced portfolio is essential to weather market fluctuations.” Implications for African Development The current market trends underscore the challenges African countries face in achieving stable economic growth. — panapress.org Editorial Team