The United Nations has highlighted significant progress in Africa's food security, with a 12% increase in agricultural output in the East African region, according to a recent report. The progress, however, faces persistent challenges, including climate change and economic instability. The findings were unveiled in Kampala, Uganda, during a regional summit focused on sustainable development and food resilience. The report underscores the importance of addressing systemic issues to ensure long-term food security across the continent.

Progress in East Africa

East Africa has seen a notable rise in food production, driven by improved farming techniques and government support. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania collectively increased their crop yields by 12% between 2022 and 2023. This growth is attributed to better irrigation systems and the adoption of climate-resilient crops. In Kampala, the summit brought together ministers and agricultural experts to discuss how to replicate this success in other regions.

economy-business · UN Reports Africa's Food Security Gains Despite Challenges

“The progress in East Africa shows that with the right policies and investments, food security is achievable,” said Dr. Amina Juma, a senior FAO official. “But we must not lose sight of the challenges that remain.” Juma emphasized the need for continued investment in rural infrastructure and education to maintain this momentum. The summit also highlighted the role of smallholder farmers, who produce over 70% of the region’s food but often lack access to resources and markets.

Challenges Hindering Food Security

Despite the positive trends, Africa continues to face major obstacles in achieving food security. Climate change remains a critical issue, with droughts and floods disrupting harvests in several countries. In 2023, Ethiopia and Somalia experienced severe droughts that affected millions of people. The World Food Programme (WFP) reported that over 20 million people in the Horn of Africa required emergency food assistance.

Economic instability also poses a challenge. In Nigeria, for example, inflation has soared to 25%, making food unaffordable for many households. The country’s reliance on food imports has further strained its economy. “Despite progress in some areas, the broader economic context remains a barrier to food security,” said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, an economist at the University of Lagos. “Without stable prices and accessible markets, even the best agricultural policies won’t succeed.”

Investing in the Future of African Agriculture

Experts argue that long-term food security in Africa requires sustained investment in agriculture. The African Union has set a target of allocating 10% of national budgets to the agricultural sector, but many countries fall short of this goal. In Kenya, the government has launched a new initiative to provide subsidies for fertilizers and seeds, aiming to boost productivity and reduce dependency on imports.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Africa’s economy,” said Dr. Nwosu. “If we invest in it, we can create jobs, reduce poverty, and ensure that no one goes hungry.” The summit in Kampala also called for greater regional cooperation, with a focus on cross-border trade and shared resources. A key recommendation was the establishment of a pan-African agricultural fund to support small-scale farmers and improve infrastructure.

Technology and Innovation

Technology is emerging as a game-changer in African agriculture. Mobile apps that provide weather forecasts, market prices, and farming advice are becoming more widespread. In Kenya, the app "AgriSmart" has helped over 100,000 farmers optimize their crop yields. Similarly, in Nigeria, the government has partnered with tech startups to develop digital platforms that connect farmers directly with buyers.

“Technology can bridge the gap between farmers and markets,” said Samuel Oke, a tech entrepreneur in Lagos. “But we need to ensure that these tools are accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy.” The summit emphasized the need for digital literacy programs and affordable internet access to make these innovations widely available.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

The next few months will be critical for Africa’s food security. The upcoming African Union summit in Addis Ababa will focus on implementing the recommendations from the Kampala meeting. Key discussions will include funding mechanisms for agricultural development and strategies to combat climate change. The World Bank is expected to announce new funding for agricultural projects in the region, which could provide a much-needed boost.

As the continent moves forward, the challenge will be to turn progress into lasting change. With continued investment, innovation, and regional collaboration, Africa has the potential to become a leader in food security. The coming months will determine whether this vision becomes a reality or remains a distant goal.