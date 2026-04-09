Quem, a leading construction materials supplier in Lagos, has announced a 25% increase in glass prices, adding to the growing pressure on construction costs across Nigeria. The move comes as the country faces a broader economic crisis, with inflation surging to 21% in April 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This price hike has sparked concerns among developers and homeowners, as construction costs continue to rise despite efforts by the Federal Road Safety Corps to manage the sector.

Construction Costs Soar Amid Material Shortages

The rise in glass prices is part of a broader trend of increasing material costs in Nigeria's construction sector. According to the Nigerian Construction Industry Development Board (NCIDB), the cost of building materials has risen by over 30% in the past year, driven by supply chain disruptions and currency depreciation. This has left many housing projects on hold, with developers struggling to meet budget constraints.

economy-business · Quem's Glass Price Surge Hits Construction Costs

The situation is particularly acute in Lagos, where demand for housing remains high due to rapid urbanization. "We're seeing a real crisis in affordable housing," said Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior project manager at Lagos-based construction firm BuildRight. "The cost of glass, steel, and cement has made it nearly impossible to build at the scale needed."

Labour Costs Add to the Pressure

While material costs are a major factor, the shortage of skilled labor is compounding the problem. The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) reported that construction wages have increased by 18% in the last year, with many workers demanding higher pay due to the rising cost of living. This has forced developers to allocate more of their budgets to labor, further squeezing profit margins.

"We're paying more for workers, and the materials are more expensive too," said Chidi Nwosu, a small-scale contractor in Abuja. "It's a perfect storm for the industry." The combination of high material and labor costs is making it increasingly difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to compete, leading to a slowdown in new construction projects.

Government Response and Future Outlook

The federal government has acknowledged the challenges facing the construction sector and has launched the National Housing Policy to address the housing deficit. Launched in 2023, the policy aims to increase the supply of affordable housing by 2027. However, experts say the current inflationary environment and currency volatility are major obstacles to achieving this goal.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Bashir Ahmad, recently stated that the government is working with private sector partners to stabilize construction costs. "We are exploring ways to incentivize local production of building materials and improve labor training programs," he said. But with inflation still at record levels, the path to recovery remains uncertain.

Impact on Housing and Economic Growth

The construction sector plays a vital role in Nigeria's economy, contributing over 5% to GDP and providing employment for millions. A slowdown in construction activity could have far-reaching consequences, including reduced economic growth and increased unemployment. According to the World Bank, Nigeria's construction sector needs to grow by at least 7% annually to meet the housing demands of its rapidly expanding population.

The situation also highlights the broader challenges facing African development. As countries across the continent strive to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11 on sustainable cities and communities, the rising costs of construction and labor are a major barrier. Without intervention, the gap between demand and supply for housing and infrastructure will continue to widen.

What to Watch Next

The next few months will be critical for the Nigerian construction sector. The government is expected to announce new measures to support the industry, including potential subsidies for building materials and tax incentives for developers. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is monitoring inflation closely and may implement further monetary policies to stabilize the economy.

For now, the sector remains in a state of uncertainty. As Quem and other suppliers continue to adjust prices, and as labor costs rise, the pressure on developers and homeowners will only increase. The coming weeks will determine whether the government can take decisive action to ease the crisis and ensure that Nigeria's construction sector can continue to support the country's development goals.