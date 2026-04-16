Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, has been named in the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The recognition highlights the growing global attention on Africa’s economic potential, as well as the continent’s complex interplay with international powerhouses. The list, published by the American magazine, includes 100 individuals who have shaped global conversations in 2023, with Dangote being the only African business leader to make the cut. The announcement comes as Africa continues to grapple with infrastructure deficits, political instability, and the need for sustainable economic transformation.

Dangote’s Influence on African Development

Dangote, the founder of the Dangote Group, has long been a central figure in Africa’s business landscape. With operations spanning 14 countries, his conglomerate is one of the largest in the continent, involved in cement, sugar, and oil refining. In 2023, the group announced plans to invest $2 billion in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, aiming to boost local production and reduce reliance on imports. The move aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises industrialisation and job creation. Dangote’s inclusion in the TIME 100 list underscores the increasing recognition of African entrepreneurs as key drivers of regional growth.

economy-business · Dangote Named in TIME 100 as Africa's Economic Powerhouse Emerges

“Dangote’s success is a testament to the potential of African-led enterprises,” said Dr. Adebayo Adesina, president of the African Development Bank. “His investments in Nigeria and across the continent are critical for achieving the goals outlined in Agenda 2063.” The Dangote Group has also been involved in several infrastructure projects, including the construction of a $1.2 billion cement plant in Lekki, Lagos. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts.

Trump and Xi Jinping’s Global Impact

The inclusion of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the TIME 100 list reflects the ongoing geopolitical influence of their respective nations on the African continent. Trump’s policies, particularly his focus on trade and security, have had a mixed impact on African countries. His administration’s emphasis on reducing foreign aid to some African nations led to shifts in diplomatic and economic relations. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative has seen China invest heavily in African infrastructure, including roads, railways, and energy projects.

“China’s role in Africa has grown significantly, particularly in the last decade,” said Nkechi Amaechi, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies. “Xi Jinping’s leadership has deepened this engagement, with infrastructure investments playing a key role in shaping Africa’s economic future.” The U.S., on the other hand, has been focusing on countering Chinese influence through initiatives like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides trade benefits to eligible African countries.

Implications for African Development Goals

The recognition of Dangote, Trump, and Xi Jinping in the TIME 100 list signals a broader shift in how Africa is viewed on the global stage. As the continent seeks to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to economic growth, infrastructure, and reduced inequality, the role of international actors and local entrepreneurs is becoming more critical. Dangote’s investments in manufacturing and energy are directly tied to the SDGs, particularly Goal 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure) and Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth).

“Africa’s development is not just about foreign aid or external investment—it’s about building local capacity and leadership,” said Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chairperson of the African Union Commission. “Dangote’s inclusion in the TIME 100 is a step towards that recognition.” The continent’s ability to leverage both local and international resources will be crucial in meeting its developmental targets. With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, the need for job creation and economic opportunity is urgent.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Africa?

As Africa continues to navigate its development journey, the role of influential figures like Dangote, Trump, and Xi Jinping will remain significant. The continent’s leaders must balance international partnerships with local innovation to ensure sustainable growth. The upcoming African Union summit in 2024 will be a key moment for discussing economic integration, trade policies, and infrastructure development. Meanwhile, the Dangote Group is expected to announce further expansion plans, which could have a ripple effect on regional economies.

For now, the recognition of Dangote in the TIME 100 list serves as a reminder of the continent’s rising global influence. As African nations strive to meet their developmental goals, the interplay between local leadership and global powers will shape the future of the continent. Readers should watch for upcoming policy changes, investment announcements, and regional economic developments in the coming months.