Nigeria’s federal government has passed a controversial law banning oil exports, a move that has sent shockwaves through the country’s energy sector and raised concerns across the African continent. The legislation, signed by President Bola Tinubu in late April, aims to protect domestic refineries and reduce reliance on imported refined fuel. However, the immediate effect has been a sharp rise in fuel prices in Lagos, where the cost of a litre of petrol has jumped by 30% in just two weeks. The law has also drawn criticism from regional partners, who fear it could disrupt trade and fuel shortages across West Africa.

Why the Ban Matters for Africa’s Energy Future

The decision to ban oil exports marks a major shift in Nigeria’s energy policy. For decades, the country has relied on exporting crude oil while importing refined products, a practice that has left it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. The new law, backed by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, is intended to boost local refining capacity and create jobs in the energy sector. However, critics argue that the abrupt policy change ignores the lack of sufficient domestic refining infrastructure.

politics-governance · Nigeria Bans Oil Exports — and Prices Surge in Lagos

The ban has already triggered a crisis in Lagos, where fuel queues have stretched for miles. “We’re paying double for the same amount of fuel,” said Amina Hassan, a small business owner in the city. “This is not sustainable.” The impact is not limited to Nigeria. Neighbouring countries like Benin and Togo, which rely on Nigerian oil imports, are now scrambling to find alternative suppliers, raising fears of a regional energy shortage. The African Development Bank has warned that such disruptions could slow economic growth in the region, particularly in countries dependent on affordable fuel for transportation and industry.

The Role of Global Powers in Nigeria’s Energy Strategy

The new law has also drawn attention from international players, particularly the United Kingdom, which has long been involved in Nigeria’s oil sector. British oil companies, including BP and Shell, have historically played a key role in the country’s energy production. However, the new export ban has created uncertainty for foreign investors, who now face a more unpredictable regulatory environment. The UK’s Department for International Trade has expressed concern, warning that the policy could deter future investments in the Nigerian energy sector.

“Nigeria’s energy policy must balance domestic needs with international partnerships,” said Dr. Chike Obi, an energy analyst at the University of Lagos. “While the ban is a step toward self-sufficiency, it needs to be accompanied by long-term infrastructure investments.” The UK’s Department for International Trade has yet to issue a formal statement, but industry observers suggest that the move could complicate existing trade agreements and investment deals.

Domestic Refining Challenges

The Nigerian government claims that the export ban will force oil companies to invest in local refining. However, the country’s refining capacity is severely limited. Only three major refineries operate in Nigeria, and they collectively process less than 500,000 barrels per day — far below the country’s daily consumption of over 500,000 barrels. This gap has left the nation reliant on imports, a situation the new law seeks to reverse.

Experts warn that without significant upgrades to existing refineries, the policy could backfire. “Refining is not just about building new plants,” said Dr. Nia Okafor, a petroleum engineer. “It requires skilled workers, maintenance, and consistent supply chains. Nigeria lacks all of these.” The government has pledged to invest $2 billion in refining upgrades by 2026, but many remain skeptical about the timeline and execution.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Energy Sector?

The immediate challenge for the Nigerian government is to stabilize fuel prices and prevent further economic disruption. The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has announced plans to introduce a subsidy system to offset the cost of fuel for low-income households. However, the effectiveness of this measure remains uncertain, as past subsidy policies have often been plagued by corruption and inefficiency.

Looking ahead, the situation will be closely watched by the African Union and regional bodies like ECOWAS. A summit is scheduled for June to discuss energy security across the continent, and Nigeria’s new policy is expected to be a key topic. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has called for a review of the ban, warning that it could have unintended consequences for global oil markets.

The coming months will determine whether Nigeria’s bold energy policy can deliver on its promises or trigger a deeper economic crisis. For now, the streets of Lagos remain tense, with citizens and businesses bracing for further price hikes and supply shortages. As the continent grapples with its energy future, Nigeria’s experiment with oil export restrictions will serve as a test case for the rest of Africa.