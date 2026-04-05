On the 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Constitution, Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter N. Seguro, called for a renewed focus on the document as a guiding force for the nation. Speaking at a landmark event in Abuja, Seguro highlighted the Constitution’s role in shaping Nigeria’s political and legal framework but also warned that it is not immune to change. The remarks came as the country grapples with deepening economic and governance challenges, raising questions about how the Constitution can support African development goals.

Constitutional Legacy and Modern Challenges

Nigeria’s Constitution, adopted in 1979, has been a cornerstone of the nation’s political identity. It established a federal system and enshrined fundamental rights, but over the decades, critics argue it has struggled to keep pace with the country’s evolving needs. Seguro, who has served in the judiciary for over 30 years, said the document must be re-examined to address contemporary issues like corruption, inequality, and regional disparities. “The Constitution is a living document,” he said. “It must adapt to the needs of the people, not just the elite.”

economy-business · Seguro Calls for Constitutional Renewal Amid Nigeria's Growth Challenges

Aguiar-Branco, a legal scholar and former member of the Assembleia Constituinte, echoed Seguro’s sentiments. In an interview with local media, he argued that the Constitution, while a vital tool, must be updated to reflect the realities of modern Nigeria. “It was written in a different era,” he said. “We need to ensure it supports the development goals set out by the African Union and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Constitutional Reform and Governance

Recent debates over constitutional reform have gained traction, particularly after the 2023 elections, which exposed deep fissures in Nigeria’s political system. The National Assembly has been under pressure to fast-track amendments that could enhance transparency and accountability. One key proposal is the establishment of an independent electoral commission, a move supported by both the federal government and civil society groups.

However, reform efforts face resistance from entrenched political interests. The National Assembly’s Speaker, Ventura, has been cautious, stressing the need for consensus before any changes are made. “We must not rush into reforms that could destabilise the country,” he said. “The Constitution is the bedrock of our democracy, and any changes must be carefully considered.”

Education and Economic Development

The Constitution’s role in shaping Nigeria’s education and economic policies has also come under scrutiny. With over 100 million young people in the country, the need for improved access to quality education is urgent. Seguro highlighted the importance of constitutional provisions that support public investment in schools and universities. “A well-educated population is essential for economic growth,” he said. “We must ensure the Constitution reflects this priority.”

Similarly, economic development remains a central challenge. Nigeria’s reliance on oil has left the economy vulnerable to global price fluctuations, and the need for diversification is widely acknowledged. The Constitution’s provisions on resource allocation and regional development have been called into question. Aguiar-Branco said that constitutional amendments could help create a more equitable distribution of resources, particularly in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Health and Infrastructure

The health sector has also been a focal point of recent discussions. Nigeria’s healthcare system, underfunded and overburdened, struggles to meet the needs of its population. The Constitution outlines the government’s responsibility to provide healthcare, but implementation has been inconsistent. Seguro stressed that constitutional reforms must ensure stronger accountability in public health spending. “We cannot ignore the health of our people,” he said. “It is a fundamental right.”

Infrastructure development remains another key issue. Nigeria’s roads, power grids, and transportation systems are in dire need of investment. The Constitution outlines the federal government’s role in infrastructure, but critics argue that the current framework does not adequately support regional initiatives. Aguiar-Branco called for a re-examination of these provisions. “Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth,” he said. “We need a Constitution that enables, not hinders, development.”

Looking Ahead: What to Watch Next

As Nigeria celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Constitution, the conversation around its future has taken on new urgency. The National Assembly is expected to hold a series of public hearings in the coming months, with the goal of gathering input from citizens, legal experts, and civil society. These discussions could lead to a formal proposal for constitutional amendments by the end of the year.

For now, the focus remains on how the Constitution can better serve Nigeria’s development goals. With the African Union’s Agenda 2063 setting a vision for a more prosperous and integrated continent, the need for constitutional clarity and reform is more pressing than ever. As Seguro and Aguiar-Branco have both argued, the document must evolve to meet the needs of a changing nation. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Nigeria is ready to embrace that evolution.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about seguro calls for constitutional renewal amid nigerias growth challenges? On the 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Constitution, Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter N. Why does this matter for economy-business? Speaking at a landmark event in Abuja, Seguro highlighted the Constitution’s role in shaping Nigeria’s political and legal framework but also warned that it is not immune to change. What are the key facts about seguro calls for constitutional renewal amid nigerias growth challenges? Constitutional Legacy and Modern Challenges Nigeria’s Constitution, adopted in 1979, has been a cornerstone of the nation’s political identity.

Editorial Opinion “We must ensure the Constitution reflects this priority.” Similarly, economic development remains a central challenge. “It is a fundamental right.” Infrastructure development remains another key issue. — panapress.org Editorial Team