Nigeria has announced a ban on the trade of pangolins, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking and protect endangered species. The move comes as pangolins, often referred to as scaly anteaters, face severe threats from poaching and illegal trade across Africa. The ban, which includes both domestic and cross-border trade, was confirmed by the Nigerian Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) and aims to align with global conservation goals.

Why Pangolins Matter for Biodiversity

Pangolins are unique mammals found across Africa and Asia, known for their protective scales and insect-eating habits. They play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling populations of ants and termites. However, they are among the most trafficked mammals globally, with demand driven by illegal markets in Asia for their scales and meat. Nigeria, as a key transit and source country for pangolin trafficking, has been under pressure from international conservation groups to take stronger action.

economy-business · Nigeria Bans Pangolin Trade Amid Conservation Crisis

Conservationists argue that protecting pangolins is not just an environmental issue but also a development challenge. The loss of biodiversity affects ecosystem services that support agriculture, water quality, and climate resilience—key pillars of sustainable development in Africa. The new ban is seen as a critical measure to safeguard these benefits and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 15, which focuses on life on land.

Context: A Growing Conservation Crisis

Nigeria’s decision follows a surge in pangolin trafficking linked to organized crime networks operating across West Africa. In 2022, Nigerian authorities seized over 2,000 pangolin scales and arrested several suspects in a major bust. The illegal trade has been exacerbated by weak enforcement and limited public awareness. The new ban is expected to strengthen law enforcement and raise awareness about the ecological and economic value of pangolins.

Experts from the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) highlight that pangolins are not only important for ecosystems but also have potential economic value through ecotourism and sustainable use. “Protecting pangolins is a win-win for conservation and local communities,” said Dr. Amina Adesuwa, a wildlife biologist based in Lagos. “With the right policies, we can create alternative livelihoods that reduce reliance on illegal wildlife trade.”

Challenges in Enforcement and Public Awareness

Despite the ban, enforcement remains a major challenge. Many communities in Nigeria rely on the sale of pangolin products for income, and there is a lack of alternative livelihood options. Additionally, the absence of a robust legal framework for wildlife protection has made it difficult to prosecute offenders effectively.

NGOs and government agencies are now working together to address these challenges. A recent initiative by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) includes community education programs and the development of sustainable livelihood projects. “We need to engage local communities in conservation efforts,” said NCF director James Okafor. “Without their support, the ban will not be effective.”

What Comes Next for Pangolins in Nigeria?

The ban on pangolin trade is a positive step, but its success will depend on implementation and long-term commitment. Conservationists are urging the government to invest in wildlife monitoring systems, improve cross-border cooperation, and provide economic alternatives for those involved in the trade. International partners, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), are also expected to support Nigeria’s efforts.

As Nigeria moves forward, the protection of pangolins serves as a test case for how the country can balance conservation with development. With Africa’s biodiversity under increasing pressure, the fate of pangolins could have far-reaching implications for the continent’s environmental and economic future.

Editorial Opinion Experts from the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) highlight that pangolins are not only important for ecosystems but also have potential economic value through ecotourism and sustainable use. “With the right policies, we can create alternative livelihoods that reduce reliance on illegal wildlife trade.” Challenges in Enforcement and Public Awareness Despite the ban, enforcement remains a major challenge. — panapress.org Editorial Team