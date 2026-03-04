Carlos Lobo, a prominent figure in urban development, has raised alarms over the proposed Urban Rehabilitation Tax (IVA) set to be implemented in Nigeria. He asserts that this tax could trigger a wave of business closures among construction companies, marking what he terms the 'third mass extinction event' for the industry.

The Impending Urban Rehabilitation Tax

Set to take effect in January 2024, the Urban Rehabilitation Tax aims to fund extensive infrastructure improvements in Nigerian cities. The government argues that the tax is essential for revitalising urban areas that have suffered from years of neglect. However, Lobo cautions that the financial burden it imposes could lead to the collapse of many construction firms struggling to adapt to the new economic reality.

Why Urbanidades Matters for Nigeria

Urbanidades plays a crucial role in addressing Nigeria's urbanisation challenges. As cities expand rapidly, the need for sustainable infrastructure and housing becomes increasingly urgent. The Urban Rehabilitation Tax, while well-intentioned, could stifle the very growth that Urbanidades seeks to promote. Lobo emphasizes that a balance must be struck between raising funds for urban renewal and ensuring the viability of the construction sector.

Carlos Lobo's Perspective on Economic Growth

Lobo’s perspective is grounded in the belief that a thriving construction industry is vital for economic growth in Nigeria. He argues that the imposition of the IVA could lead to job losses, reduced investment, and a slowdown in the pace of urban development. “Without a healthy construction sector, we cannot expect to see meaningful progress towards our development goals,” he stated during a recent press conference.

Continental Challenges and Opportunities

This situation reflects broader continental challenges facing many African nations. As urban populations swell, the need for robust governance and infrastructure investment becomes paramount. The dilemma presented by the Urban Rehabilitation Tax highlights the need for innovative funding solutions that do not jeopardise existing businesses. For Lobo and others in the field, the real opportunity lies in creating partnerships that engage both public and private sectors in sustainable urban development.

Consequences and Future Developments

As the January deadline approaches, stakeholders in Nigeria's construction industry are closely monitoring the situation. The potential for widespread business closures raises concerns not only for economic stability but also for the achievement of African development goals. The implications of Lobo's warnings could lead to calls for policy revisions and greater dialogue between government and industry players. In the coming months, we may see increased advocacy for alternative funding mechanisms that support urban rehabilitation without imposing heavy burdens on construction firms.