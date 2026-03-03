In a recent report, With has revealed significant vulnerabilities in enterprise security systems across Nigeria, highlighting that the rush to adopt digital solutions is jeopardising data integrity and safety. This alarming trend poses critical questions for the nation's development goals, particularly in the realms of infrastructure, governance, and economic growth.

Understanding the Risks of Speed in Tech Adoption

The report from With, released last week, outlines how many Nigerian businesses are prioritising rapid digital transformation over robust security measures. As companies scramble to implement new technologies to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market, essential security protocols are often overlooked. This negligence can lead to severe cybersecurity breaches, which, according to the report, have increased by over 60% in the last year alone.

economy-business · With Exposes Critical Flaws in Enterprise Security — Speed Kills in Nigeria's Tech Growth

What Is With and Why It Matters

With is a leading cybersecurity firm known for its extensive research into enterprise security vulnerabilities. Their findings resonate particularly within the Nigerian context, where the digital economy is expanding rapidly. The implications of their report extend beyond immediate security concerns; they directly intersect with national development goals such as improving infrastructure and governance.

Impact on Nigeria's Economic Growth

Nigeria's ambition to become a digital hub in Africa hinges on the secure adoption of technology. The findings from With paint a concerning picture: businesses that fail to invest in security measures face reputational damage and financial losses, which could undermine economic growth prospects. As the nation strives to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, a strong, secure tech sector is vital.

Continuous Challenges in Governance and Infrastructure

In the realm of governance, the report underscores that regulatory frameworks must adapt to the rapid pace of technological change. As cybersecurity threats evolve, so too must the policies that govern digital practices. This calls for a concerted effort from both the government and private sector to enhance infrastructure that supports secure digital transactions. Without this, Nigeria risks falling behind in the global digital race.

Opportunities for Improvement and Investment

Despite the alarming statistics, the situation presents an opportunity for growth and development. Investing in cybersecurity can lead to job creation in the tech sector, fostering a new wave of innovation. The With report suggests that by prioritising security, Nigeria can not only protect its businesses but also build a resilient economy that attracts foreign investment.

What’s Next: A Call to Action for Stakeholders

The findings from With serve as a crucial wake-up call for all stakeholders in Nigeria's digital economy. As the nation continues to navigate the complexities of technological advancement, it is imperative that businesses, government institutions, and civil society work collaboratively to strengthen security measures. The path forward must include training for employees, investment in robust security infrastructure, and the establishment of regulatory frameworks that adapt to ongoing challenges.

In summary, while the rush to digitalisation offers immense potential for Nigeria, the alarming findings from With highlight that speed without security can lead to devastating consequences. It is essential for all involved to recognise that protecting enterprise security is not just a technical requirement but a fundamental aspect of sustainable development in the country.