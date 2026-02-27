A recent survey conducted by Mais reveals that over one-third of CEOs are seriously worried about their companies' long-term viability amid ongoing economic challenges. This survey, released in October 2023, highlights critical insights about the current state of business leadership in various sectors across Nigeria and other African nations.

CEO Concerns Echo Across the Continent

The survey by Mais, which included responses from over 1,000 CEOs across Africa, found that 36% of leaders expressed scepticism regarding the sustainability of their businesses in the medium to long term. The economic fluctuations, particularly in Nigeria, have instilled a sense of uncertainty, compelling businesses to reassess their strategies. This is particularly pertinent as Africa strives to meet its development goals, including economic resilience and sustainable growth.

Economic Growth at a Crossroads: The Nigerian Perspective

Nigeria, as one of Africa's largest economies, is facing significant hurdles that could affect its trajectory. With inflation rates soaring, many companies are grappling with increased operational costs and fluctuating demand for goods and services. The Mais survey indicates that 45% of Nigerian CEOs are prioritising investment in infrastructure and technology to bolster their operational capacities and mitigate risks associated with economic instability. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the nation as it seeks to align with the African Union's Agenda 2063 goals for inclusive economic growth.

Governance and Policy: Navigating Challenges

The governance landscape in Nigeria also plays a critical role in shaping business viability. The Mais survey highlighted that 58% of CEOs believe that regulatory frameworks need to be strengthened to encourage investment and enhance business confidence. Inadequate governance can hinder innovation and infrastructure development, which are vital for economic growth. As leaders advocate for better policies, the survey underscores the need for collaboration between the private sector and government to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Health and Education: Building Resilience

Moreover, the survey emphasizes the interconnectedness of health and education with economic stability. CEOs noted that a healthy workforce and a well-educated populace are essential for long-term business sustainability. In Nigeria, improving public health systems and educational institutions is crucial not just for individual prosperity but also for creating a robust economic framework. Investment in these sectors can yield significant returns, enhancing productivity and innovation across multiple industries.

Opportunities for Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite the concerns raised in the Mais survey, there are notable opportunities for growth. Many CEOs expressed optimism about embracing digital transformation as a means to adapt to new market realities. In Nigeria, this shift towards technology can lead to improved efficiency and expanded market access for businesses. The survey also highlighted that 62% of respondents are exploring partnerships within their industries to foster innovation and share resources. Such initiatives are aligned with the African development goals, which emphasize cooperation and sustainable practices.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, the findings from the Mais survey serve as a wake-up call for stakeholders across Africa. With over one-third of CEOs concerned about the future, it is imperative that both public and private sectors work together to address these challenges. The path forward will require not just resilience but also a commitment to strategic investments in infrastructure, health, education, and governance to ensure that African nations can thrive in a competitive global economy.