The Nigerian government has confirmed the recruitment of 37,000 health workers, responding directly to mounting criticism over its handling of the healt…

The Nigerian government has confirmed the recruitment of 37,000 health workers, responding directly to mounting criticism over its handling of the healthcare sector. Officials defended the hiring on Friday, saying the move addresses long-standing gaps in medical staffing across the country. The announcement comes as unions and opposition figures demand greater transparency on how these positions were allocated.

Government Confirms Massive Recruitment Drive

A senior official in the Ministry of Health confirmed the figure, telling reporters that the newly hired workers would be deployed to primary healthcare centres in underserved areas. The recruitment exercise, conducted over six months, targeted nurses, midwives, and community health extension workers. Authorities said candidates were selected through a merit-based screening process overseen by the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Politics & Governance · Nigeria Confirms 37,000 Health Worker Hires — Defends Against Backlash

The hiring brings the total number of federally funded health workers to its highest level in a decade. Officials argued the expansion was long overdue, pointing to a World Health Organization threshold that Nigeria has historically fallen short of for doctor-to-patient ratios. The ministry declined to specify the exact cost of the recruitment but said funding was approved through the 2023 supplementary budget.

Backlash from Health Unions and Opposition

The announcement triggered immediate pushback from medical unions, which argue the hiring process excluded qualified applicants and favoured politically connected candidates. The Nigerian Medical Association called for an independent audit of the recruitment records. Union leaders said their members submitted applications as early as January but received no communication about their status for months.

Opposition lawmakers have demanded that the Ministry of Health appear before the Senate Committee on Health to explain the selection criteria. Senator Emeka Nwanjoku, who chairs the committee, said his office had received dozens of complaints from constituents who were rejected despite meeting all stated requirements. The Senate has scheduled a hearing for next month.

Why the Hiring Creates Political Pressure

The controversy arrives at a sensitive time for the administration, which is preparing for regional elections next year. Critics say the timing of the announcement — six months before the vote — suggests the hiring was designed to boost support in key states rather than address genuine healthcare needs. The opposition party released a statement calling the recruitment a "pre-election manoeuvre."

Supporters of the government counter that previous administrations failed to expand the health workforce at all. They point out that Nigeria has one of the lowest physician densities in sub-Saharan Africa, with fewer than four doctors per 10,000 people in many rural states. The hiring, they argue, represents a genuine attempt to bridge that gap regardless of political motivations.

Rural Communities Face the Biggest Shortages

For patients in rural areas of states like Katsina and Niger, the staffing crisis has been a daily reality. Rural health clinics frequently operate with no doctors on-site, forcing patients to travel hours to reach the nearest hospital. Maternal mortality rates in these regions remain among the highest globally, partly due to inadequate prenatal care. The government said the new workers would be concentrated in facilities serving populations of fewer than 5,000 people.

Health advocates have welcomed the hiring in principle but stressed that recruitment alone will not solve the crisis. They warn that without corresponding improvements in equipment, drug supply chains, and infrastructure, the newly hired workers may face the same shortages that have plagued their predecessors. The Nigerian Health Watch organisation said it would be tracking whether the deployed workers receive adequate supervision and supplies.

What Comes Next for the Ministry

The Senate hearing scheduled for next month will be the next major test for the Ministry of Health. Officials have committed to presenting full documentation of the recruitment process, including scores and interview records. If the audit reveals irregularities, it could trigger a formal investigation and calls for re-running portions of the exercise.

Beyond the political fallout, the success of the hiring will ultimately depend on whether these workers stay in their posts. High attrition rates have plagued Nigeria's health sector, with many trained professionals leaving for better-paying positions abroad or in the private sector. The government has not yet announced retention incentives, but labour experts expect this to become a central topic in upcoming budget debates.

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