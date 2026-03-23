South Africa faces mounting pressure from energy sector stakeholders and local communities to reopen the Sapref refinery in Durban as fuel shortages intensify. The Central Energy Fund, a key state entity tasked with managing fuel supply, has come under scrutiny over its handling of the crisis, which has been exacerbated by global geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Sapref refinery, once a cornerstone of South Africa’s domestic fuel production, was mothballed in 2015 due to financial and operational challenges. Its closure has left the country increasingly reliant on imported refined products, a vulnerability now being tested by global supply chain disruptions linked to the Middle East war. As fuel prices surge and shortages become more frequent, the government faces urgent calls to reconsider its stance on the refinery’s future.

The Central Energy Fund’s Role in the Crisis

politics-governance · Pressure Mounts on South Africa to Reopen Sapref Refinery as Fuel Crisis Deepens

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has been at the centre of the debate over fuel security. Established to ensure stable energy supply, the fund has struggled to maintain sufficient reserves amid rising demand and unpredictable global markets. Recent reports indicate that the CEF’s stockpiles have fallen below critical thresholds, raising concerns over the country’s ability to meet energy needs during prolonged disruptions.

Industry analysts say the CEF’s inability to act swiftly has worsened the crisis. “The fund’s delayed response to the fuel shortages reflects a broader failure in energy governance,” said Dr. Thandiwe Mkhize, an energy policy expert. “Without a clear strategy, South Africa risks further economic instability and public unrest.”

Impact of the Middle East Conflict on Fuel Security

The war in the Middle East has disrupted global oil markets, causing volatility in fuel prices and supply chains. As one of the world’s largest oil producers, the region’s instability has sent shockwaves through energy-dependent economies, including South Africa. The situation has been compounded by the rising cost of shipping and the diversion of tanker routes, further straining fuel availability.

For African nations, the Middle East’s geopolitical turmoil underscores the continent’s reliance on external energy sources. “The Middle East is not just a regional issue—it’s a global one that directly affects Africa’s development,” said Naledi Mokoena, a regional analyst at the African Development Institute. “If we don’t diversify our energy sources, we remain vulnerable to external shocks.”

Calls for Reviving Sapref as a Strategic Move

Local leaders and business groups in Durban have urged the government to reconsider the Sapref refinery’s status, arguing that its reactivation could significantly ease the fuel shortage. The refinery, if operational, could produce up to 200,000 barrels of fuel per day, reducing the need for imports and stabilising domestic prices.

“Sapref is not just a facility—it’s a symbol of our energy independence,” said Sipho Nkosi, a local business owner. “We can’t keep waiting for external forces to solve our problems. We need to take control of our energy future.”

Broader Implications for African Development

The crisis highlights the urgent need for Africa to prioritise energy infrastructure as part of its development agenda. With the African Union’s Agenda 2063 calling for sustainable energy access, the current situation underscores the risks of underinvestment in local production and storage capabilities.

Experts warn that without a coordinated approach, similar crises will continue to plague the continent. “Energy security is a cornerstone of economic growth,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior researcher at the African Economic Research Consortium. “If we don’t build resilient systems, we will remain at the mercy of global markets.”

What’s Next for South Africa’s Energy Policy?

The government has yet to announce a formal response to the growing pressure to reopen Sapref. However, with fuel shortages showing no sign of abating, the Central Energy Fund is likely to face increasing scrutiny in the coming weeks. A decision on the refinery’s future could set a precedent for how African nations approach energy security in an uncertain global landscape.

As the Middle East conflict continues to shape global energy dynamics, South Africa’s choices will have far-reaching implications—not just for its own development, but for the broader African continent. The path forward will require bold decisions, strategic planning, and a renewed commitment to energy independence.