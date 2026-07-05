Harry Kane scored an 82nd-minute header to spare England further embarrassment and send them through to the next round of the World Cup after a grinding…

Harry Kane scored an 82nd-minute header to spare England further embarrassment and send them through to the next round of the World Cup after a grinding 1-0 victory over DR Congo at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Tense Encounter at MetLife Stadium

England struggled to break down a disciplined DR Congo side for most of the match. The Three Lions dominated possession but created few clear-cut chances against a team that came to defend and hit on the counter-attack. DR Congo goalkeeper Chanceled Mbemba was the busier of the two stoppers, making several key saves before Kane's late intervention.

Health & Medicine · Harry Kane Header Sends England Through — DR Congo Exit Looms

The match was every bit as tight as the group standings suggested. England had drawn their opening match while DR Congo had shown enough in defeat to suggest they were no pushovers. Thursday's result confirmed those suspicions.

Late Kane Strike Secures Progress

Kane rose highest from a Bukayo Saka corner to head past Mbemba and send the majority of the 82,000 crowd into celebration. It was a goal that spared England from a potentially embarrassing group-stage exit.

"It was a difficult night," Kane said afterward. "DR Congo made it hard for us. We knew it would be physical, and they stuck to their game plan. I'm just glad the header went in."

DR Congo Pay the Price for Slow Start

DR Congo came into the match with everything to play for after picking up a point in their previous outing. The Leopards started brightly but faded after the hour mark as England's quality began to tell. Their elimination means they will return home having shown glimpses of promise without any points to show for their efforts.

The Congolese Football Federation will face questions about whether their tactical approach was too conservative in a match where a draw would have kept their qualification hopes alive. Coach Florent Ibenge opted for a defensive setup that ultimately failed to deliver the result his side needed.

Tactical Questions for Ibenge

The former TP Mazembe manager has built his reputation on solid defensive organisation, but Thursday's approach raised eyebrows among analysts. DR Congo sat too deep for too long and rarely threatened England's goal after the opening 20 minutes. Ibenge will need to find a balance between solidity and creativity if the Leopards are to progress at future major tournaments.

England's Narrow Escape

For England, the relief was palpable. Manager Gareth Southgate had spoken in the build-up about the need for his side to be more clinical, and the performance did little to dispel concerns about the team's creative output. England face Wales in their final group match knowing they will need to improve significantly to progress further in the tournament.

The Three Lions have now won just one of their last three matches at this competition. Southgate will hope the late goal against DR Congo provides the spark his side needs heading into the business end of the group stage.

What Comes Next

England face Wales on Monday in a match that will likely decide who finishes top of Group A. Southgate has hinted at changes to his starting lineup, with several players carrying bookings. DR Congo's campaign is over, but the team's performance suggested a bright future for a nation that has struggled to make an impact at senior international level in recent years.

For now, England move on with a win. It was not pretty, but it was enough.

See Also

Editorial Opinion DR Congo's campaign is over, but the team's performance suggested a bright future for a nation that has struggled to make an impact at senior international level in recent years.For now, England move on with a win. Coach Florent Ibenge opted for a defensive setup that ultimately failed to deliver the result his side needed.Tactical Questions for IbengeThe former TP Mazembe manager has built his reputation on solid defensive organisation, but Thursday's approach raised eyebrows among analysts. — panapress.org Editorial Team