Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarms about what he describes as a coordinated effort to prevent the African Democratic Congress from c…

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarms about what he describes as a coordinated effort to prevent the African Democratic Congress from contesting Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Atiku, who served as Nigeria's vice president from 1999 to 2007, issued the warning during a public address in Abuja, claiming that unnamed political actors are working to ensure the ADC remains ineligible for the upcoming polls. The former vice president did not identify specific individuals or institutions behind the alleged plot but insisted that such a conspiracy poses a threat to Nigeria's democratic principles.

Atiku's Direct Warning to the Nation

Addressing supporters and party faithful gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Atiku used stark language to convey his concerns. "They're coming for us," the former vice president declared, referring to what he perceives as a systematic campaign against opposition parties. The ADC, which has gained traction among young Nigerian voters and urban professionals, has emerged as a significant political force in recent electoral cycles. Atiku's warning comes amid heightened political tensions as parties prepare for the 2027 presidential and legislative contests.

Politics & Governance · Atiku Alleges Plot to Exclude ADC from Nigeria's 2027 Election Race

The former vice president has long been associated with Nigeria's main opposition politics, having contested multiple presidential elections. His involvement with the ADC represents a significant political shift, as he seeks to position himself or his preferred candidate within the party's structure ahead of the next cycle. Political analysts note that Atiku's warnings reflect broader anxieties within Nigeria's opposition about the ruling party's electoral strategies.

The ADC's Growing Political Footprint

The African Democratic Congress has transformed from a minor opposition party into a formidable political entity since its formation. The party's appeal among Nigeria's youth demographic and middle-class voters has unsettled the established political order dominated by the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party. ADC officials claim the party has established structures across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, positioning it as a genuine third force in Nigerian politics.

Party chairman Ralph Okey Nweshi has publicly rejected any suggestion that the ADC lacks the necessary infrastructure to contest national elections. "We have met every legal requirement set by the Electoral Act," Nweshi stated during a press conference in Abuja. The party points to its performance in recent off-cycle gubernatorial elections as evidence of its growing voter appeal, particularly in states where it secured second-place finishes behind the APC.

Electoral Commission Under Scrutiny

The Independent National Electoral Commission serves as Nigeria's electoral umpire and holds significant authority over which parties can field candidates in national elections. Under the Electoral Act 2022, political parties must satisfy specific criteria regarding membership numbers, presence in at least two-thirds of Nigeria's states, and compliance with financial disclosure requirements. Questions have emerged about whether INEC applies these standards uniformly across all political parties.

Critics of the current electoral framework argue that smaller opposition parties face disproportionate scrutiny compared to the major parties. The commission has denied allegations of bias, maintaining that its certification processes apply equally to all parties. INEC officials have stated that the 2027 election cycle will see enhanced verification procedures designed to ensure compliance with all legal requirements.

Broader Context of Nigerian Opposition Politics

Nigeria's political landscape has historically been dominated by two major parties, with third-party efforts struggling to achieve lasting relevance. Political observers note that past attempts to build viable third-front movements have encountered significant obstacles, including funding challenges, limited media access, and accusations of deliberately complicated ballot access requirements. The ruling APC and opposition PDP have both benefited from an electoral structure that disadvantages smaller parties.

The alleged plot against the ADC fits within a pattern of tension between Nigeria's established political forces and emerging opposition movements. Previous elections have seen accusations of vote-buying, manipulation of party primaries, and strategic use of judicial processes to disqualify rival candidates. These dynamics have raised concerns among democracy advocates about the health of Nigeria's electoral system as the 2027 cycle approaches.

Legal Framework for Party Eligibility

The Constitution of Nigeria and the Electoral Act establish clear guidelines for political party participation in national elections. Parties must maintain annual registration with INEC, submit audited financial statements, and demonstrate grassroots support through membership figures and branch offices. Failure to meet these requirements can result in deregistration, a fate that has befallen numerous parties in recent years.

The ADC survived a previous deregistration challenge in 2020 when the Court of Appeal ruled in its favour, ordering INEC to restore the party's registration. Legal experts suggest this precedent strengthens the ADC's position if any fresh challenges emerge. However, opposition politicians warn that those seeking to exclude the ADC may employ alternative strategies beyond formal deregistration proceedings.

What Happens Next

Party officials and political watchers will monitor INEC's pre-election activities closely as the 2027 cycle accelerates. The commission is expected to publish its assessment of party compliance within the first quarter of 2026, providing the first major indication of which parties will be eligible to field candidates. The ADC has pledged to challenge any adverse decisions through legal channels if necessary.

Beyond the legal arena, the controversy has energised the ADC's supporters and attracted sympathy from voters frustrated with Nigeria's two-party dominance. How the party navigates the coming months could determine whether the 2027 election represents a genuine three-way contest or another contest between familiar political faces. The political temperature in Abuja and across Nigeria's state capitals is expected to rise as parties finalise their candidates and strategies for what promises to be a highly competitive electoral season.

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