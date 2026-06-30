Tanzania's government has suspended all political rallies nationwide, ending a three-year period during which public political gatherings were permitted…

Tanzania's government has suspended all political rallies nationwide, ending a three-year period during which public political gatherings were permitted under revised regulations. The Interior Ministry issued the directive on Thursday, citing public safety concerns and referencing ongoing preparations for upcoming regional elections. The decision marks a sharp reversal from 2021, when authorities lifted a long-standing ban on opposition rallies under pressure from rights groups and Western donors.

Ministry Cites Public Order in Rally Suspension

The Interior Ministry released a statement confirming the ban takes effect immediately. Authorities stated the suspension applies to all political parties and civic organisations seeking to hold public meetings. Local media outlets in Dodoma reported the directive requires organisers to submit permit applications through district commissioners, though it remains unclear whether approvals will be granted during the suspension period.

Politics & Governance · Tanzania Suspends Political Rallies — Reversing Three-Year Open Door

Government spokesperson Dr. Abel Mbwana told reporters the measure was necessary to maintain stability as Tanzania prepares for local council elections scheduled for later this year. "Public safety must come first," Mbwana stated during a press briefing. The government has not specified a duration for the suspension or outlined criteria for its eventual lifting.

Three Years of Open Political Space Now Over

In 2021, Tanzania under President Samia Suluhu Hassan relaxed restrictions on political activities that had been in place during her predecessor's tenure. The Chadema party, the largest opposition formation, resumed holding public rallies and community meetings across multiple regions. Human rights organisations documented a notable increase in political participation during this period, with opposition events regularly attracting hundreds of supporters in cities including Arusha, Mwanza, and Dar es Salaam.

Opposition and Rights Groups Push Back

Chadema secretary-general John Mwakatomwa condemned the suspension, calling it a direct attack on democratic freedoms. "This government promised openness. Now it is taking us backwards," Mwakatomwa told The East African. The Tanganyika Law Society, a prominent legal advocacy group, announced it would challenge the directive in court, arguing the suspension violates constitutional guarantees on assembly and expression.

Amnesty International's regional office issued a statement warning the ban could silence dissent ahead of elections. The organisation called on Tanzanian authorities to reverse the decision and respect international human rights commitments.

Political Implications for Samia Administration

The suspension represents the most significant restriction on political activity since President Samia took office in 2021 following the death of John Magufuli. Her administration had won praise from Western governments and international financial institutions for restoring diplomatic relations and pursuing economic reforms. However, critics argue the rally ban signals a return to the restrictive practices that characterised the Magufuli era.

The timing coincides with heightened political activity as parties prepare for local elections that will test support bases ahead of the 2025 general election. Opposition parties depend heavily on public rallies to reach voters, particularly in rural areas with limited media coverage. A ban on such gatherings could significantly disadvantage smaller parties competing against the ruling CCM party.

Enforcement and What Comes Next

Security forces have been instructed to prevent unsanctioned gatherings, though officials have not clarified how the ban will be enforced in practice. Past restrictions on public assembly were enforced unevenly, with some opposition events allowed to proceed while others were broken up by police.

International observers and donor governments are watching closely. The United States and European Union have both signalled interest in Tanzania's democratic trajectory as they consider aid and trade arrangements. A prolonged suspension of political freedoms could complicate those diplomatic ties, analysts say.

What to watch: Whether the government sets a clear timeline for the ban's lifting, and whether courts grant the legal challenge filed by the Tanganyika Law Society. The outcome of local elections later this year will serve as a test case for whether Tanzania's political space narrows further or eventually reopens.

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