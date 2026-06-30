Austria's national football team manager Ralf Rangnick has dismissed any suggestion that his squad should alter their approach to avoid a potential matc…

Austria's national football team manager Ralf Rangnick has dismissed any suggestion that his squad should alter their approach to avoid a potential matchup with Spain, stating the only focus is defeating Algeria in their upcoming fixture.

Focus Remains on Algeria, Rangnick Insists

The Austrian manager told reporters on Tuesday that his squad has zero interest in the broader tournament implications. "We are not thinking about Spain at all," Rangnick said. "Our job right now is to prepare properly and beat Algeria. That is the only thing that matters for this group."

Environment & Nature · Rangnick Tells Austria to Focus on Beating Algeria, Not Dodging Spain

The comments come as speculation mounts about potential knockout-stage matchups across European football circles. Spain, a traditionally strong side, has been mentioned in connection with Austria's potential path forward depending on results elsewhere.

Rangnick emphasised that constructing a strategy around avoiding specific opponents would be counterproductive. "If you start picking and choosing who you want to face, you lose sight of what actually wins matches," he added. "We earn our position on the pitch, not through calculations off it."

Tactical Preparation Against Algeria

Sources within the Austrian training camp indicate sessions this week have centred on Algeria's defensive structure and counterattacking patterns. The coaching staff has reviewed footage from Algeria's recent matches, identifying key areas to exploit during the fixture.

Algeria, ranked among the stronger African national teams, arrives with a reputation built on disciplined organisation and set-piece efficiency. Their recent form includes a string of competitive matches against European opposition, giving them valuable experience playing outside Africa.

Algeria's Current Football Standing

The North African nation has invested heavily in youth development programmes over the past decade. Several Algerian players now feature regularly in European leagues, raising the overall competitive level of the national squad. This international exposure has made Algeria a more unpredictable opponent for sides like Austria.

Team sources say Rangnick has been drilling his players on defensive transitions, aware that Algeria possesses pace in wide areas that could punish lapses in concentration. Austria's own attacking players have worked on breaking down a low block, practicing movement in tight spaces.

No Regard for Tournament Seeding

When pressed on whether Austria's hierarchy had expressed any preference regarding opponents, Rangnick was blunt. "Nobody from the federation has spoken to me about Spain or any other team," he confirmed. "Everyone understands that the only match that exists right now is the one against Algeria."

The Austrian squad trained at their base in Innsbruck on Wednesday, with the full complement of players available for selection. The match is scheduled to take place at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, a venue that typically draws strong home support for the national team.

Rangnick pointed to past experiences where teams who focused on avoiding strong opponents ended up underprepared. "The teams that go far are the ones who beat whoever is in front of them," he noted. "We have watched Algeria closely. We respect them. Now we prepare to win."

Spain speculation Remains Outside Camp

Media coverage in neighbouring countries has continued to speculate about potential fixtures downstream, with Spain frequently cited in connection with Austria's bracket. Rangnick acknowledged the chatter but showed no interest in engaging with it.

"Outside this building, people can talk about Spain, Germany, whoever they want," he said. "Inside this building, we talk about Algeria. Their formation, their players, their strengths. That is where our energy goes."

The Austrian federation has publicly backed Rangnick's stance, releasing a brief statement affirming that the national team remains committed to taking each match as it comes. The statement made no mention of tournament seeding or preferred opponents.

Matchday Approaching

Austria will travel to Vienna this weekend ahead of the fixture. Kickoff is set for Sunday evening at Ernst-Happel-Stadion, with tickets for the match sold out since Monday. Approximately 45,000 supporters are expected at the stadium.

Broadcast details for the match have been confirmed across several European platforms. Rangnick is expected to announce his starting lineup by Saturday afternoon during a pre-match press conference in Vienna.

The Algeria squad arrived in Austria on Thursday and conducted their first training session at a facility outside the capital. Their coaching staff has maintained a low profile in the lead-up to the match, declining interview requests from local media.

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Editorial Opinion "Everyone understands that the only match that exists right now is the one against Algeria."The Austrian squad trained at their base in Innsbruck on Wednesday, with the full complement of players available for selection. The match is scheduled to take place at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, a venue that typically draws strong home support for the national team.Rangnick pointed to past experiences where teams who focused on avoiding strong opponents ended up underprepared. — panapress.org Editorial Team