Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half to rescue Norway and turn a deficit into a 3-1 lead against Senegal during their World Cup qualifier on T…

Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half to rescue Norway and turn a deficit into a 3-1 lead against Senegal during their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Norwegian striker silenced any doubters with a clinical brace that shifted momentum decisively in his side's favour.

Haaland strikes twice to change the game

Norway found themselves behind at halftime before Haaland orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in the second half. The Manchester City forward converted from close range for his first goal, then doubled his tally with a composed finish after a swift counterattack. His brace handed Norway a 3-1 advantage with the match still in its closing stages.

Environment & Nature · Erling Haaland brace puts Norway 3-1 up against Senegal

The atmosphere inside the stadium crackled as the visitors carved through Senegal's defence with ruthless efficiency. Haaland's movement and positioning consistently troubled the Senegalese backline throughout the second period. Norway now appeared destined to claim all three points from a fixture that had begun poorly for the visitors.

Senegal's strong start undone by Norwegian rally

Senegal had seized control early, taking a deserved lead before the interval. The African side controlled large stretches of the first half, pressing high and creating several promising openings. However, the Lions of Teranga failed to maintain their intensity after the break, allowing Norway back into the contest.

Home side faces uphill battle

With Haaland sensing blood, Senegal's defenders found themselves increasingly isolated as the match wore on. The home crowd grew restless as their team retreated deeper into defensive shape. The deficit now represents a mountain to climb for Aliou Cisse's men, who must find two goals just to force extra time or salvage a draw.

The result carries significant implications for both nations' qualification hopes. A win would lift Norway into a stronger position in their qualifying group, while Senegal faces the prospect of slipping further behind in the race for World Cup qualification. The match unfolded at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, where the home supporters had dominated the early exchanges.

Norway's qualification ambitions strengthened

Tuesday's result provides Norway with crucial momentum in their pursuit of a World Cup berth. The Scandinavian nation has not featured at football's premier tournament since 2000, and Haaland's emergence has renewed optimism among supporters. Manager Stale Solbakken will expect his side to push home this advantage in the closing minutes and secure a commanding result.

The performance also showcased Norway's depth, with supporting players stepping up when required. The midfield began dominating possession after halftime, allowing Haaland and his attacking partners to press higher up the pitch. This tactical adjustment proved decisive in turning the match decisively in Norway's favour.

What happens next in World Cup qualifying

Both teams will assess this result as they plot their paths through the remaining qualification fixtures. Senegal must regroup quickly ahead of their next assignment, while Norway will look to build on this momentum. The qualifying campaign continues with several decisive matches scheduled over the coming months.

Viewers can expect full match coverage and analysis across sports platforms as the World Cup qualifying cycle intensifies. Norway appears firmly in control with the three-goal margin providing a comfortable cushion heading into the final stages. Senegal, meanwhile, faces an uphill task to rescue anything from this encounter.

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