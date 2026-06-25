South Africa's small and medium enterprises are crossing a threshold. New research from Mastercard shows 65 percent of SMEs in the country now operate w…

South Africa's small and medium enterprises are crossing a threshold. New research from Mastercard shows 65 percent of SMEs in the country now operate with advanced digital capabilities, a jump from 41 percent recorded three years ago. The findings, released this week, position South Africa ahead of regional peers in the race to digitise everyday business operations.

Measuring the shift to digital operations

Mastercard's annual SME research tracks how businesses adopt digital tools for payments, inventory management, and customer engagement. The 2024 edition surveyed 2,500 businesses across South Africa, with responses collected from company owners and managers between January and March. The results paint a clear picture: SMEs that once relied solely on cash and paper records are now running their operations through apps and online platforms.

Economy & Business · South African SMEs Surge Into Digital Maturity — Here's What Changes Next

The study measured what researchers call "digital maturity" — a framework that scores businesses on their use of online sales channels, digital payment processing, and data-driven decision making. Firms scoring in the top tier jumped from under half to nearly two-thirds of the businesses surveyed. Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban accounted for the highest concentration of digitally advanced firms, though growth rates were steepest in secondary cities.

Why the change is accelerating now

Several forces drove the jump. The pandemic forced many retailers and service providers to set up online ordering for the first time. Consumer habits shifted permanently toward card and mobile payments. Banks and fintech firms rolled out cheaper point-of-sale hardware, bringing digital transactions within reach of businesses that once found the costs prohibitive.

Mastercard South Africa Country Manager noted that demand for digital payment acceptance among SMEs tripled between 2021 and 2024. "Business owners watched their competitors win customers by accepting cards and QR codes," she said. "Waiting was no longer a viable option."

The role of affordable technology

Low-cost cloud software played a part too. Services charging less than 200 rand per month now offer invoicing, stock tracking, and customer management in a single dashboard. Smartphone penetration above 90 percent meant even small spaza shops and informal traders could access these tools without buying computers. Mobile money and QR payment ecosystems reduced the need for traditional card terminals, opening doors for businesses with no fixed premises.

Mastercard's programme to deepen adoption

Mastercard launched a dedicated SME digitisation programme in South Africa in early 2023. The initiative provides training, subsidised transaction fees, and partnerships with local business development agencies. More than 3,000 businesses enrolled in the first six months. The programme operates in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, with expansion planned to smaller towns in 2025.

The company teamed up with the South African SME association and several township business hubs to reach entrepreneurs who lack formal accounting systems. Training sessions cover digital payments, online marketing, and cybersecurity basics. Mastercard committed 150 million rand over three years to the effort.

What digital maturity means in practice

For a Johannesburg clothing boutique, reaching digital maturity meant installing a QR code on the door that links to an online store. Sales through the digital channel now make up 30 percent of monthly revenue, according to the owner. For a Cape Town catering company, it meant switching from handwritten invoices to automatic payment links sent via WhatsApp. The change cut late payments from 45 days to under a week.

Mastercard's research showed firms with high digital maturity reported 38 percent higher revenue growth compared with less-digitised peers. Cash flow improved because digital payments cleared faster. Customer bases expanded beyond walk-in traffic as social media and online listings brought buyers from new areas.

Challenges still ahead for smaller firms

Not every SME made the leap. About 35 percent of businesses surveyed still operate with minimal digital infrastructure, relying on cash and manual record keeping. Owners cite lack of skills, cost concerns, and poor internet connectivity as the main barriers. In rural areas and informal settlements, these obstacles remain steep despite overall progress.

Regulatory hurdles also slow adoption. Requirements around tax compliance and financial reporting create complexity for small businesses adopting digital point-of-sale systems. The South African Revenue Service has worked to simplify digital submissions, but business owners say the process still demands technical knowledge many lack.

What comes next for South African SMEs

Mastercard plans to extend its SME programme into Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces by the second quarter of 2025. The next phase will focus on agricultural supply chain businesses and export-focused firms. The company also announced a partnership with the Department of Small Business Development to integrate digitisation support with existing government grants.

Industry watchers say the next test will be whether recently digitised businesses stay online during economic downturns. "The easy part is getting them to sign up," said a fintech analyst in Johannesburg. "The hard part is keeping them active and growing."

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