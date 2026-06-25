A Fulani advocacy group has called on President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene after Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho alleged…

A Fulani advocacy group has called on President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene after Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho allegedly made inflammatory remarks that have heightened ethnic tensions across Nigeria's southwest.

Appeal Directed at Federal and State Leadership

The group submitted its formal appeal on Tuesday, urging both leaders to caution Igboho over statements that they claim risk destabilising communities in Yorubaland. The Fulani community, a major livestock-rearing group across Nigeria, says Igboho's rhetoric threatens fragile peace arrangements between pastoralists and farming communities in the region.

Politics & Governance · Fulani Group Demands Tinubu, Makinde Curb Sunday Igboho's Remarks

Presidential spokespersons have not yet issued a public response to the appeal. Governor Makinde's office confirmed receipt of the petition but declined immediate comment pending review.

Who Is Sunday Igboho

Igboho rose to national prominence as a vocal advocate for Yoruba land rights, particularly in disputes involving Fulani herders. He gained widespread support among Yoruba communities frustrated by recurring farmer-herder clashes that have displaced thousands across the region.

His methods have drawn criticism from authorities. In 2021, Nigerian security agents raided his residence in Ibadan, prompting him to flee the country. He currently remains abroad, though he continues to communicate with supporters through social media platforms.

Roots of the Farmer-Herder Crisis

The underlying tensions between Fulani pastoralists and Yoruba farming communities have simmered for decades. Land encroachment, cattle destruction of crops, and water contamination from livestock have fueled resentment in rural areas. Criminal elements exploiting the Fulani identity have complicated the situation, making legitimate herders targets of collective blame.

State governments have experimented with grazing reserves and ranching programmes, but implementation has faced resistance from both farming communities and herders accustomed to traditional movement patterns.

Political Calculations in the Southwest

The appeal arrives at a delicate juncture. President Tinubu, a Yoruba politician from Lagos, relies on cross-ethnic support to maintain his national coalition. Governor Makinde, also from Oyo State, must balance his party's interests against local sentiments that largely sympathise with Igboho's core message about community protection.

Neither leader has publicly endorsed Igboho's more confrontational positions, but cracking down on him risks alienating Yoruba voters who view him as a defender of their communities. The Fulani Group's appeal puts both officials in an awkward position ahead of future electoral cycles.

Community Leaders Weigh In

Traditional rulers across Oyo State have urged restraint from all sides. The Oba of Ibadan and other senior chiefs have called for dialogue rather than inflammatory language. Several civil society organisations have offered to mediate between the Fulani community and Igboho's supporters.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, a Fulani umbrella group, has been active in lobbying statehouses across Nigeria. Their engagement with both Tinubu's administration and regional governors reflects the organisation's strategy of seeking political protection amid growing hostility toward pastoralists in southern Nigeria.

What Happens Next

The government's response will signal its priorities on ethnic harmony versus political convenience. If Tinubu or Makinde issues a direct warning to Igboho, it could defuse immediate tensions but risk backlash from Yoruba constituencies. Silence, however, may embolden further provocative statements and undermine confidence in federal mediation efforts.

Community leaders have scheduled a peace forum in Ibadan for next month. Whether prominent figures on both sides will participate remains uncertain. Watchers of Nigerian ethnic politics say the coming weeks will test whether institutional mechanisms for conflict resolution can keep pace with the speed of social media-driven rhetoric.

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