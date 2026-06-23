Jetour has officially confirmed the reveal date for its facelifted T1 SUV in South Africa, giving car buyers in the region their first glimpse of the up…

Jetour has officially confirmed the reveal date for its facelifted T1 SUV in South Africa, giving car buyers in the region their first glimpse of the upgraded model. The announcement marks a key moment for the Chinese automaker as it expands its footprint in the competitive South African new-car market.

The facelifted Jetour T1 will debut in South Africa on 15 March 2025, with the official unveiling set to take place at the Jetour showroom in Johannesburg. The event will be open to media and select dealership partners, according to a company statement released on Monday.

Economy & Business · Jetour Confirms Facelift T1 South Africa Reveal Date — Here Is When

South Africa represents a critical market for Jetour, which entered the African continent in 2023. The T1 sits within the brand's mid-size SUV lineup and competes against models from Chery, Haval, and baic in the rapidly growing budget-to-mid segment.

What the Facelift Brings

The upgraded T1 receives exterior styling revisions that include a redesigned front grille, updated LED headlight clusters, and new alloy wheel designs. Inside the cabin, Jetour has introduced a revised infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display and enhanced smartphone integration capabilities.

Engine and Performance Updates

Under the bonnet, the facelifted model carries over the 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 145 kW. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission remains standard across the range. Fuel consumption figures have been listed at 7.4 litres per 100 kilometres in combined driving conditions.

The South African lineup will offer both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with pricing expected to start below the R400,000 mark when orders open following the reveal event.

Market Position and Competition

Jetour entered South Africa with an aggressive pricing strategy, positioning itself below established Japanese and Korean brands while offering comparable specification levels. The facelifted T1 continues this approach, targeting first-time SUV buyers and families seeking practical transport without premium brand costs.

Dealership networks across South Africa have grown to 23 locations following the brand's initial launch, with further expansion planned throughout 2025. The facelifted T1 will initially be available through urban dealerships in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

Industry Context

Chinese automotive brands have steadily gained market share in South Africa over the past three years. Combined sales from Chery, Haval, Jetour, and baic now account for approximately 4.2 percent of total new vehicle sales in the country, according to data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa.

The facelift cycle arrives as South African consumers show increasing openness to Chinese-branded vehicles, particularly in the compact and mid-size SUV segments where value-for-money propositions resonate strongly with budget-conscious buyers.

What Happens Next

Following the 15 March reveal in Johannesburg, Jetour South Africa will begin accepting pre-orders for the facelifted T1. First deliveries to customers are scheduled to commence from April 2025, with the company aiming to have stock available across all regional dealerships by mid-year.

The reveal event will be streamed live on Jetour South Africa's official social media channels, allowing buyers in other provinces to follow the announcement remotely. Test drive events are planned for April at participating dealerships nationwide.

See Also

Editorial Opinion Fuel consumption figures have been listed at 7.4 litres per 100 kilometres in combined driving conditions.The South African lineup will offer both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with pricing expected to start below the R400,000 mark when orders open following the reveal event.Market Position and CompetitionJetour entered South Africa with an aggressive pricing strategy, positioning itself below established Japanese and Korean brands while offering comparable specification levels. Combined sales from Chery, Haval, Jetour, and baic now account for approximately 4.2 percent of total new vehicle sales in the country, according to data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa.The facelift cycle arrives as South African consumers show increasing openness to Chinese-branded vehicles, particularly in the compact and mid-size SUV segments where value-for-money propositions resonate strongly with budget-conscious buyers.What Happens NextFollowing the 15 March reveal in Johannesburg, Jetour South Africa will begin accepting pre-orders for the facelifted T1. — panapress.org Editorial Team